Wildcats get win in first round of Conference Tournament

Katie Kiefer led Cedar Bluffs with 10 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Elley Headid had seven points, Elly Campbell scored six, Hannah Cozad finished with five, and Olivia Thiesen and Shelby Samek scored two points.

On Monday, the Wildcats took on the Cowboys in a home contest. Cedar Bluffs started off excellently, but couldn’t keep it going the rest of the game.

Early on, Cozad and Headid both made three-pointers to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead. They tacked on three more to their point total and enjoyed an 11-4 advantage at the end of the first.

After such a strong first quarter, the Wildcats were shut out 5-0 in the second. Despite this, Cedar Bluffs still clung to an 11-9 lead at the half.

That troublesome quarter for Cedar Bluffs only got worse in the second half where the Wildcats only scored six points. On the other side, 15 points by Boys Town allowed them to come from behind and win.