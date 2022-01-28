Wildcats get win in first round of Conference Tournament

CEDAR BLUFFS- This week was full of Nebraska Frontier Conference opponents for the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team. The Wildcats were able to defeat Heartland Christian 32-19 on Jan. 22, but couldn’t find the win column in a 24-17 loss to Boys Town on Jan. 17, and a 32-14 defeat against Cornerstone Christian on Jan .18.
In the first round of the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament, Cedar Bluffs was matched up against Heartland Christian, who was the Wildcats only win coming into the game. Turnovers played a huge role in Cedar Bluffs getting the victory.
“We had a great all-around win in our conference tournament,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Katie Kiefer had a big night again off the bench. She is really a great asset. Olivia Thiesen had five timely steals that just kept their offense off balance. We were able to turn them over and took advantage of the middle of their zone.”
The defense played a big role for the Wildcats in the first quarter. They blanked the Eagles on the scoreboard and scored five points of their own.
An 11-4 scoring run in the second, allowed Cedar Bluffs to take a 12 point lead at 16-4 into intermission.
It was a much tighter game in the second half, as Heartland Christian started to find some rhythm on offense. Despite the resurgence by the Eagles, the Wildcats were still able to outscore them at 16-15 and picked up the victory.
Katie Kiefer led Cedar Bluffs with 10 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Elley Headid had seven points, Elly Campbell scored six, Hannah Cozad finished with five, and Olivia Thiesen and Shelby Samek scored two points.
On Monday, the Wildcats took on the Cowboys in a home contest. Cedar Bluffs started off excellently, but couldn’t keep it going the rest of the game.
Early on, Cozad and Headid both made three-pointers to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead. They tacked on three more to their point total and enjoyed an 11-4 advantage at the end of the first.
After such a strong first quarter, the Wildcats were shut out 5-0 in the second. Despite this, Cedar Bluffs still clung to an 11-9 lead at the half.
That troublesome quarter for Cedar Bluffs only got worse in the second half where the Wildcats only scored six points. On the other side, 15 points by Boys Town allowed them to come from behind and win.
“We started the game off on an 8-0 run and were moving the ball well on offense,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Our shooting went cold again and we struggled to make shots. We need to box out more consistently. We do a decent job of getting teams to miss the first one but do not do a great job of collecting the miss.”
Both Headid and Cozad had five points apiece. On top of the scoring, Cozad had five rebounds and Headid had four.
Scoring three points, grabbing six rebounds, and earning two steals was Elly Campbell. Both Addy Sweeney and Olivia Thiesen each had two points.
The offensive woes for the Wildcats continued into the next night at home against CCS. They could only score four points in the first half and 14 for the entire game, which wasn’t enough to keep up with the pace of the Cougars.
What helped CCS win the contest was they were the only team to reach double figures in points in a quarter with 14 in the third.
It was a tough game for Cedar Bluffs, but the good news was they picked up their offense in both the third and fourth quarters. Campbell was also able to hit a three as time expired in the game.
Leading the Wildcats with five points were Cozad and Campbell. Both Headid and Kiefer scored two points.
After beating Heartland Christian, Cedar Bluffs moved on to play Parkview Christian in the second round of the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament on Jan. 24.