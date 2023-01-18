Wildcats get first victory of season

CEDAR BLUFFS – A solid defensive effort, propelled the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team to a 34-18 win over Heartland Christian out of Iowa on Jan. 10. It was the first victory for the Wildcats who overcame a switch in head coaches heading into this week.

“We played this game with an outstanding amount of passion,” new Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Crystal Loch said. “The energy from the players and the crowd was electric from the tip off. We are excited about this win and it’s really big for our program right now.”

To start the contest off, the Eagles hit a three. After that, the Wildcats buckled down on the defensive side of the court and limited Heartland Christian to just two more points. Cedar Bluffs’ efforts helped them tie the game at five apiece at the end of the first.

The Wildcats kept the momentum moving in their direction by knocking down a couple of three-pointers in the second. This allowed Cedar Bluffs to put up 14 points and grab a 19-7 advantage heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Eagles had a small run offensively that allowed them to get back in the contest. In the end, the Wildcats were able to get enough points from their starters and bench to pull out a 16-point victory.

Leading Cedar Bluffs with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals was Hannah Cozad. Kaylee Adams scored seven points and had three steals and two rebounds.

Ending up with six points was Allison Reade, Jaiden Kavan scored five and Addy Sweeney, Gracie Thomas and Jaydyn Bittinger each finished with two.

The Wildcats wrapped up the week with a home game against Fort Calhoun. Cedar Bluffs battled hard with the Pioneers, who are two classes bigger, but in the end, they lost by a score of 48-18.

From the start, the Wildcats had issues against Fort Calhoun. They were held scoreless in the first quarter and gave up 23 points.

“They were big, physical and pressured us in the full court very well,” Loch said. “We battled on the boards, bringing down 26 rebounds to their 30. We did also have eight steals in a new defense we put in this week. We are proud of the way our girls competed and we are looking forward to our next week.”

Katie Kiefer was the top performer for Cedar Bluffs with eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Scoring four points was Maddie Thomas and both Sweeney and Elley Headid had two.

This week the Wildcats played Boys Town and Cornerstone Christian on Jan. 16 and 17. They take on Omaha Brownell Talbot in the first round of the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament.