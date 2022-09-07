Wildcats get first victory in dominating fashion over Bluejays

WALHILL- For the first time since Oct. 18, 2019, the Cedar Bluffs football team found the win column when they knocked off Walthill on the road 54-6 on Sept. 2. It was a well-deserved win for the Wildcats, who put together a great week of practice and then executed on game day against the Bluejays.

“This win was a complete team win,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Thomas Brinkman said. “We were very disciplined in all phases of the game. The players worked hard all week to prepare for this game and keep getting better each day. We hope to keep some momentum going into our homecoming game this coming week against Giltner.”

Cedar Bluffs wasted no time getting on the board, with Micheal Gerber completing a 10 yard pass to Trayven Kluthe for the touchdown with 7:41 in the first. Gerber was able to sneak into the end zone on a quarterback keeper to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead.

To begin the second quarter, Gerber broke loose for a 19-yard touchdown run. The two point conversion run by Gerber was good as well, increasing Cedar Bluffs advantage up to 16-0.

For the second time in the contest, Gerber hooked up with Kluthe for a 25 yard completion that went for a score. After getting stuffed on the two point try, the Wildcats had a 22-0 edge.

Gerber continued to be dynamic in the run game with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. The first one came on a 25 yard scamper and the second one was run in from five yards out. Both two point tries were good as well; giving Cedar Bluffs a commanding 38-0 lead.

With 2:03 left before halftime, Gerber threw a 35 yard touchdown pass to Kluthe. Gerber was able to run the ball in for two, giving the Wildcats a comfortable 46-0 halftime advantage.

After dominating in the first half, Cedar Bluffs only scored one time in the second half. It came with 7:04 in the third quarter when Gerber found Kluthe from nine yards out for the duo’s fourth touchdown of the contest.

Walthill just avoided getting shut out when they scored with 15 seconds left in the game. The touchdown play was Adrian Phillips completing a six yard pass to Koda Tyndall.

In the game, the Wildcats had 243 yards of total offense compared to 95 for the Bluejays.

Completing five of seven passes for 74 yards and four touchdowns was Gerber. He also ran for three scores and gained 115 yards on the ground.

Hauling in five catches for 74 yards and four touchdowns was Kluthe and Brock Swartz ran the ball nine times and picked up 52 yards.

Defensively, Swartz led the way with eight tackles followed by Kluthe with four. Coming up with three tackles was Morgan Marten and Gerber while Jaren Boschult, Wyatt Johnstone, Gus Jacoby, and Jacob Ishmiel all had two.

This week Cedar Bluffs has their home opener at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 against Giltner. The Hornets are 1-1 on the year and are coming off a 42-6 loss to D2 No. 7 Kenesaw.