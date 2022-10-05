Wildcats get back in win column with sweep of Boys Town

OMAHA- For the first time since the opening triangular to start the year, the Cedar Bluffs Volleyball Team found their way back into the win column with a three set sweep of Boys Town on Sept. 29. The Wildcats knocked off the Cowboys by a final of 25-13, 25-14 and then 25-17.

"We played collectively as a team,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Anna White said. “We were focused on what we needed to do, and each girl did their job. When we do this, we find success."

In the first set, Cedar Bluffs jumped out to a 14-5 lead after an ace from Ali Bartholomaus. A kill from Alison Reade on the next point made it a 10-point lead.

The Wildcats rode that momentum to the finish line as they went on to win the first by 12 points.

Serving continued to be a strong point for Cedar Bluffs in the second set. They got an ace from Reade that put them out in front early 6-2.

The Wildcats would never let that lead go, cruising to the finish line in the second and winning by 11 points.

With the match tied at 2-2 in the third, Addison Newill was able to break it with a kill in the middle. A kill from Bartholomaus and an ace by Olivia Thiesen late in the set helped the Wildcats seal an eight-point win and secure the match.

Cedar Bluffs was led by Bartholomaus with seven kills, 14 digs and three aces and Maddie Thomas earned six aces, seven digs and three assists. Elley Headid had 11 assists, two digs and one ace, Grace Cozad picked up four kills and two digs and Allison Reade finished with six kills, six digs and three aces.

This week the Wildcats played Omaha Brownell Talbot at home on Oct. 4. They will be at the Mead triangular at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 and then take one Whiting, IA at home on Oct. 8 in a rescheduled match from earlier in the year.