Wildcats finish week with a pair of victories

COUNCIL BLUFFS- Towards the end of the year and district time, every team wants to be at a point, where they are starting to stack wins together. That is exactly what the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team accomplished this past week with wins on the road against the Iowa School for the Deaf 40-13 on Jan. 31 and St. Edward 37-31 on Feb. 4.
Big nights by Elly Campbell and Katie Kiefer off the bench, helped spark the Wildcats to the victory against ISD. They also played tremendous defense throughout the entirety of the game.
“Elly Campbell had a big night with 16 points and Katie Kiefer was the spark she has always been off the bench,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Shelby Samek came in and brought some physicality that we were needing. Overall, we need to continue to get better and use this momentum going forward.”
Early on the Wildcats were able to get a three from Campbell and two points from Samek. They held the Bobcats scoreless and were up 5-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Cedar Bluffs was able to increase their offensive output to ten points in the second while holding ISD to just six points. Heading into halftime, the Wildcats had a nine-point lead up 15-6.
In the second half, Cedar Bluffs avoided having a letdown with 10 points in the third and 15 points in the fourth. This helped them cruise to their biggest victory of the year at 27 points.
On top of the 16 points that Campbell scored, she had three rebounds and three steals. Scoring eight points with four rebounds and three steals was Kiefer, Hannah Cozad had six points and four rebounds, Natalie Vasquez dropped in four points and had six rebounds, and Alli Benke, Jersey Houston, and Shelby Samek finished with two points.
Against St. Edward on Friday, Cedar Bluffs got off to a strong start with a 13-7 lead. Things changed in the second quarter, as the Wildcats were held to four points, but still had a one-point lead at 17-16 at halftime.
A strong offensive showing by Cedar Bluffs with 11 points in the third and nine points in the fourth helped them secure their first two-game winning streak of the season.
“This was probably our most complete game this year,” Dunker said. “We moved the basketball and got off to a fast start because of our intensity and pressure. Hannah Cozad and Katie Kiefer at the top of our zone were able to force them into some turnovers. Elly Campbell also had six big steals.”
Campbell led her team with 14 points in the contest. Scoring 12 points was Cozad, Kiefer dropped in 10 points, and Vasquez finished with one point.
The Wildcats win streak came to an end when they took on a quality Parkview Christian squad at home on Feb. 5. The Patriots built an 18-2 lead early and never looked back as they knocked off Cedar Bluffs 51-22.