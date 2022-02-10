Wildcats finish week with a pair of victories

COUNCIL BLUFFS- Towards the end of the year and district time, every team wants to be at a point, where they are starting to stack wins together. That is exactly what the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team accomplished this past week with wins on the road against the Iowa School for the Deaf 40-13 on Jan. 31 and St. Edward 37-31 on Feb. 4.

Big nights by Elly Campbell and Katie Kiefer off the bench, helped spark the Wildcats to the victory against ISD. They also played tremendous defense throughout the entirety of the game.

“Elly Campbell had a big night with 16 points and Katie Kiefer was the spark she has always been off the bench,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Shelby Samek came in and brought some physicality that we were needing. Overall, we need to continue to get better and use this momentum going forward.”

Early on the Wildcats were able to get a three from Campbell and two points from Samek. They held the Bobcats scoreless and were up 5-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Bluffs was able to increase their offensive output to ten points in the second while holding ISD to just six points. Heading into halftime, the Wildcats had a nine-point lead up 15-6.