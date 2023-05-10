OMAHA – The Cedar Bluffs boys and girls track teams battled at the Frontier Conference Meet at Omaha Buena Vista High School on April 27. Both teams finished halfway up the standings with the girls tying for third place with 87 points and the boys taking fourth with 59 points.

Macey Bubbert earned a conference title for Cedar Bluffs in the triple jump by winning with a personal record jump of 29-11.25. Getting gold in the long jump with a mark of 14-08.50 was Addy Sweeney.

Also medaling in the long jump by jumping 13-08 was Hannah Cozad. That was good enough to secure her a fourth place medal.

Earning a first place finish in the discus with a throw of 91-09 was Maddie Thomas. She also got sixth place in the shot put with a mark of 26-07.

Winning in the relays for the Wildcats was the 4x400 squad. The team of Addison Newill, Kaylee Adams, Hannah Cozad and Maddie Thomas clocked a 4:42.49.

Sweeney medaled in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She got second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.21 and third in the 100 hurdles by posting a 17.50.

The final medal for Sweeney came in the 400 meter dash. The sophomore pushed herself to a third place finish in a time of 1:05.24.

Kaylee Adams took fifth place in the 800 meter run by clocking a personal record time of 2:49.76.

Hannah Cozad, Addison Newill, Thomas and Kaylee Adams took third place in the 4x100 meter relay by posting a 55.52. Coming in fifth place in the 4x800 were Adams, Vanessa Marten, Shelby Samek and Newill with a time of 12:43.06.

On the boys side, Jaren Boschult was the only gold medalist for the Wildcats with a winning throw in the shot put. He had a personal record toss of 119-11. Gus Jacoby got sixth place with a PR throw of 34-08.25.

Boschult ended up with a PR toss of 119-11 in the discus. This helped the freshman earn fifth place overall in the event.

Trayven Kluthe picked up fifth place performances in both the long jump and the triple jump. He jumped 17-10 in the long jump and 37-05.50 in the triple jump.

On the track, Graham Huffman took fourth in the mile with a time of 5:08.06. In the two mile, he placed fifth by clocking a personal record time of 11:48.89.

Camden Patyk came in third in the 110 meter hurdles by posting a 21.09 and got fifth in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 54.50. Running a PR and getting second in the 300 meter hurdles was Kluthe, who ran a 47.80.

In the 4x800 meter relay, Huffman, Oscar Tauson, Morgen Marten and Christopher Amaya took second in a time of 9:11.76. The same group of runners also got third in the 4x400 meter relay by clocking a 4:08.15.

Winning the meet on both the boys and girls sides was Cornerstone Christian with 142 and 106 points. Parkview Christian got second in the boys team standings with 121 points and Boys Town was runner-up for the girls with 103 points.