Wildcats find win column against Warriors

WHITING, IA – For the first time on the season, the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team was able to pick up a win by a final of 42-33 at Whiting, Iowa on Dec. 16. The Wildcats scored in double digits in three out of the four quarters in the game, which played dividends in the victory.

“It was great for the kids to find a way to win tonight,” said Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen. “We have shown flashes in each of our games of what we are capable of being but have had a quarter where the game gets away from us. We had a great start to the game tonight and made plays when we needed to. A lot of guys stepped up tonight and did little things that led to our win.”

A fast break layup and three from Mason Christensen helped the Wildcats jump out to an eight-point lead early on. The Warriors scored two points before the end of the first to make it a 12-6 contest.

After the strong start, Cedar Bluffs was relentless the rest of the game both offensively and defensively. The Wildcats put up 12 more points in the second, seven in the third and 11 in the fourth in a nine points victory.

In the rebounding department, Cedar Bluffs had 42 compared to 27 for Whiting. They also had 16 steals and had nine assists.

Scoring 15 points with seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block was Layne Willis. Christensen dropped in nine points, Dalton Stenger had six and both Trayven Kluthe and Reese Hunt finished with four.

On Dec. 13, the Wildcats moved to 0-3 on the road with a 55-34 loss to Lyons-Decatur Northeast. A big factor in the defeat was the third quarter where the Wildcats were outscored 17-5.

“Offensively, we did some really good things in the first half,” Larsen said. “In the second half, we sped ourselves up a bit and weren’t able to find as much of a rhythm. We talked about getting to the rim tonight and I thought Mason, Layne and Reese did a good job of attacking and getting into the paint. Defensively, we gave up too many offensive rebounds and second chance points.”

Early on in the contest, Stenger kept Cedar Bluffs in the game with a pair of three pointers. After one quarter of action, the Wildcats only trailed the Cougars 14-10.

To start the second, Cedar Bluffs went on a 7-0 run and were up 17-14 after a fast break layup from Christensen.

L-DN bounced back from the Wildcats hot start and finished with 11 points in the quarter. Going into halftime, Cedar Bluffs trailed the Cougars 25-20.

A strong offensive third quarter for L-DN with 17 points pushed their advantage out 42-25. After being outscored 13-9 in the fourth, the Wildcats ended up losing by 21 points.

Hunt, Willis and Christensen each scored nine points apiece. Putting up six points was Stenger and Camden Patyk had one.

The offensive issues for Cedar Bluffs didn’t get better in their home game against Omaha Christian Academy on Dec. 15. Single digits put up by the Wildcats in every quarter led to a 38-15 defeat.

“We had a hard time getting our shots to fall,” Larsen said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win with our defensive effort but weren’t able to get shots when we needed them most. We didn’t help ourselves out much with 27 turnovers. In order to win that type of game, you need to take care of the basketball and we didn’t do that well enough.”

To start the game, Cedar Bluffs grabbed a 5-4 lead after a driving layup from Willis and a three pointer from Stenger. The Eagles answered back with a three to go up 7-5 to end the first.

With the offense looking for points in the second, Willis drove to the hoop and made a shot while being fouled. After making a free throw to complete the three point play, the Wildcats were only behind 9-8.

Another two baskets by Willis kept Cedar Bluffs in the game only trailing 14-12 at the half.

Things changed in the third when Willis went out with an ankle injury. While he was off the court getting his ankle taped up, OCA went on an 11-4 scoring run that put the Wildcats in a 25-16 hole going to the final frame.

Cedar Bluffs increased their scoring up to nine in the fourth. On the other end, the Eagles dropped in 13 to pull out the victory.

Pacing the Wildcats with 13 points was Willis and Christensen and Patyk both had four. Dropping in three points was Stenger and Jacob Ishmiel scored one.

Cedar Bluffs had one home game this week against Dorchester at home on Dec. 20. In their last game, the Longhorns lost to Class D-2 No. 3 Osceola 68-21.