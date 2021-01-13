Wildcats fall to 1-11 after three losses

OMAHA – The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team started a busy week on the hardwood with a home contest against Saunders County rival Mead at Cedar Bluffs High School on Jan. 5.
The game got off to a rough start for the Wildcats and they were unable to recover while falling to Mead by a score of 50-19.
The Raiders led 20-2 after one quarter and extended their lead to 34-6 at the half.
The Wildcats were outscored 16-13 in the second half, but the first half deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
“We didn’t handle adversity very well in the first quarter. We couldn’t get into any rhythm on offense due to their ball pressure and help defense. They are a team that is so well coached and play great team basketball. I was proud of the effort we came out with in the second half. We came out with much more energy in the second half, but you can’t dig yourself into a 28-point hole going into the half,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Jeremy Larsen.
Sophomore Mo Keitz led the Wildcats with six points. Juniors Zephan Kluthe and Simone Tucci added five points apiece against the Raiders.
The Wildcats returned to action on Jan. 8 when they
traveled to Lewiston to take on the Tigers.
The Wildcats were defeated 46-31 after getting outscoring 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
The game was close throughout. The Wildcats trailed 21-12 at the half and closed the deficit to 30-24 going into the final eight minutes.
Senior Gabe Anaya finished with a team-high nine points and grabbed five rebounds against the Tigers.
Keitz, Tucci and Kluthe combined for 19 more.
Less than 24 hours later, the Wildcats returned to the floor for a game against Omaha Brownell-Talbot in Omaha on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats struggled offensively in the first half and trailed 28-10 at halftime.
They were able to score 17 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders were able to hold on for the 52-27 victory.
“The boys played hard tonight and did a pretty good job on the defensive end. For the size advantage they had inside, I thought we played them pretty well and did a decent job rebounding. Our inability to make shots during the second and third quarters really hurt us tonight,” said Larsen.
Keitz led the visitors with nine points. Tucci and Anaya combined for 14 more.
The losses last week dropped the Wildcat record to 1-11 on the season.