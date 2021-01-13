Wildcats fall to 1-11 after three losses

OMAHA – The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team started a busy week on the hardwood with a home contest against Saunders County rival Mead at Cedar Bluffs High School on Jan. 5.

The game got off to a rough start for the Wildcats and they were unable to recover while falling to Mead by a score of 50-19.

The Raiders led 20-2 after one quarter and extended their lead to 34-6 at the half.

The Wildcats were outscored 16-13 in the second half, but the first half deficit proved to be too much to overcome.

“We didn’t handle adversity very well in the first quarter. We couldn’t get into any rhythm on offense due to their ball pressure and help defense. They are a team that is so well coached and play great team basketball. I was proud of the effort we came out with in the second half. We came out with much more energy in the second half, but you can’t dig yourself into a 28-point hole going into the half,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Jeremy Larsen.

Sophomore Mo Keitz led the Wildcats with six points. Juniors Zephan Kluthe and Simone Tucci added five points apiece against the Raiders.

The Wildcats returned to action on Jan. 8 when they

traveled to Lewiston to take on the Tigers.