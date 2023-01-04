Wildcats fall short in holiday tournament

BRAINARD — The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team fought hard but ended up going 0-2 at the East Butler Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. In the opening round, the Wildcats lost to Friend 49-23 and followed that up with a 68-28 loss to East Butler in the third place game.

Heading into the matchup with Friend on Thursday, both teams entered the game winless. Cedar Bluffs started out strong, but couldn’t carry the momentum for the entirety of the game.

“We played our best first quarter of the year,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Unfortunately, we did not carry that momentum forward. They really forced us to shoot the ball from the perimeter which we do not do well. We also failed to box out at key times which allowed them to go on some bigger runs.”

To start the game, it was the Wildcats who found the scoreboard first with a layup from Katie Kiefer. She would go on to score the first seven points for Cedar Bluffs which kept her team in the game.

Late in the first, Olivia Theisen made a layup and Allison Reade sunk two free throws to get the Wildcats within one of the Bulldogs at 12-11.

Out of the gate in the second, Theisen was able to connect on a free throw to tie the game. Unfortunately, Cedar Bluffs would only score two more points the rest of the half and as result went into the locker room down 24-14.

Things didn’t get better for the Wildcats in the third, as Friend found their offensive rhythm with 19 points. A layup by Reade and a three from Thiesen made it a 43-19 contest with one quarter remaining.

Points continued to be hard to come by for Cedar Bluffs with only four points in the fourth. The only basket of the quarter for the Wildcats came off a deep two from Maddie Thomas.

Keifer was the leading scorer for Cedar Bluffs with nine points and Theisen had six. Scoring five points was Reade and Thomas ended up with three.

For the second time on the season, the Wildcats lost to East Butler in the third and fourth place game on Friday. A 21-point first quarter helped the Tigers pull out a 40-point win over Cedar Bluffs.

The best quarter of action for the Wildcats in the game came in the third. They were able to limit East Butler to 11 points while scoring 15 of their own.

Both Andrea Daniswara and Maddie Thomas led Cedar Bluffs in the scoring category with nine points. Reade finished with four points, Kiefer had three, Ali Benke dropped in two and Emmy Shanahan finished with one.

This week Cedar Bluffs played Mead at home on Jan. 3. They hit the road to take on Lewiston at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 and then are at Omaha Brownell Talbot at 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 7.