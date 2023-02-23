MURDOCK – The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team saw their season come to an end by a final score of 55-4 against Class D-1 No. 7 Elmwood-Murdock in the D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament on Feb. 14. A tough shooting night and 16 steals given up contributed to the Wildcats’ lopsided loss.

During the first quarter, it didn’t take long for the Knights to jump out in front to a 15-2 lead. That was followed up by a 20-0 run by E-M in the second that increased their advantage to 35-2 at halftime.

Cedar Bluffs found the scoreboard once again in the third where they tacked on another two points. On the other end, the Knights dropped in 11 and were up 46-4 heading to the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, E-M added another nine points and held the Wildcats scoreless as they went on to win by 51 points.

Finishing with two points apiece for Cedar Bluffs in the contest were Maddie Thomas and Emmy Shanahan.

Despite losing the game, the Wildcats ended the season playing some of their best basketball. Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Justice Brinkman is excited about the future of the program with a lot of players returning for Cedar Bluffs next year.

“Our girls really learned a lot this season and I was really happy to be given the opportunity to coach them,” Brinkman said. “This was not the way we would have liked to end the season, but I am looking forward to the off season and helping these girls continue to develop into better basketball players so we can really compete come next year. This group has so much potential and with all of the returners I’m excited to see what is to come.”

The Wildcats end the year with a record of 6-18 overall.