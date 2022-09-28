Wildcats fall just short in thrilling match to Pender

CEDAR BLUFFS- The Cedar Bluffs Volleyball Team came very close to ending their seven game losing streak when they took on Pender in their home triangular on Sept.22. It was a back and forth match, that saw the Pendragons make a late surge to win 22-25, 25-14 and 25-23.

In the match, Pender raced out to a 7-1 lead in the first set. Despite the big deficit early, the Wildcats never stopped believing in themselves.

They got an ace from Ali Bartholomaus and a kill from Allison Reade that got the Wildcats within one at 15-14. During the same serving rotation, Bartholomaus picked up another two aces to put Cedar Bluffs up 16-15.

The Wildcats pulled out the first set win by three with a kill from Reade and a block by Addison Newill.

Early in the second set, Cedar Bluffs was leading the Pendragons 10-9 after a kill from Reade and an ace by Bartholomaus.

Things turned south for the Wildcats when Pender was able to tighten up their play on their side of the net. As a result, they stayed in rotation, got easy kills and won 16 of the last 20 points to win the second by 11 points.

With the score tied at 8-8 in the third, Cedar Bluffs went on a 7-0 run with Bartholomaus serving. Later on in the set, the Wildcats were on the verge of winning up 22-15.

That was until the Pendragons got on a run of their own at the service line rattling off seven straight points that tied the match at 22-22. Cedar Bluffs tried to fend off the Pendragons with a kill from Mika Price, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as they ended up losing by two and the match 2-1.

Leading the Wildcats with seven kills, seven aces, seven digs and one block was Bartholomaus. Earning eight kills, seven digs and two aces was Reade.

In the back row, Maddie Thomas dugout 14 balls and had three assists and Elley Headid had 14 assists, five digs, one kill and one ace.

The second match of the triangular was much tougher as Cedar Bluffs took on Class D-2 No. 2 Howells-Dodge. It was all Jaguars in both sets as they finished with a .342 hitting percentage and knocked off the Wildcats by identical scores of 25-9.

Earning five digs, one kill and one block in the loss was Bartholomaus. Price also had one kill and one block and Headid had two assists and three digs.

On Sept. 24, Cedar Bluffs took part in the Louisville Volleyball Tournament. The Wildcats ended the day with a 0-3 mark losing to Nebraska City, Louisville and Auburn in straight sets.

"I always enjoy going to the Louisville tournament to get some different competition on our schedule,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Anna White said. “It's fun to see the girls play teams that aren't around our area. There were times in this tournament when we looked really strong overall as a team. In the games we struggled with, our serve and pass suffered, and the scores show that. Serve and pass is something we must continue to work on if we want to be a more competitive team in the future."

In Cedar Bluffs opening match, they took on Class B Nebraska City. The Wildcats lost the first set by seven 25-18 and then fell in the second getting beat 25-10.

The sophomore Reade had a good match for Cedar Bluffs with three kills, 10 digs, one block and one ace. Also getting three kills with two aces and eight digs was Bartholomaus.

Next up for the Wildcats was an Auburn squad who has also been struggling to win matches of late.

Cedar Bluffs couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs in the first set as they went on to lose by 14 at 25-11. Things changed in the second set, as the Wildcats cut out some self-inflicted errors and lost by a slim margin at 27-25.

Picking up three kills, one ace and one assist was Bartholomaus. Katie Kiefer got three kills and had an ace and Shelby Samek finished with three kills, one assist and one dig.

Keeping Cedar Bluffs in system was Olivia Thiesen with seven assists and four digs.

In the final match of the tournament, the Wildcats took on the host Louisville.

Once again, Cedar Bluffs struggled to match the Lions intensity in the first and fell 25-17. With a set under their belt, the Wildcats played much better in the second but still ended up getting beat 25-23.

At the net, Samek picked up five kills, one block, one ace and three digs. Reade finished with five aces, four digs and two kills and Thomas had 11 digs and four assists.

This week, Cedar Bluffs had one match at Omaha Christian Academy on Sept. 27.