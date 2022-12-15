Wildcats fall in pair of games to College View

CEDAR BLUFFS – A tough second and third quarter offensively spelled trouble for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team in a 31-22 loss to College View Academy at home on Dec. 6. The Wildcats finished with a combined five points over those two quarters, which ultimately led to their demise.

In the first and fourth, Cedar Bluffs looked like a different team. They stayed right with the Eagles only getting outscored 13-10 in the first and 8-7 in the fourth.

“Defensively, we gave ourselves a chance to win tonight,” Cedar Bluffs Boys Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “However, we struggled all night to knock down shots. We had a lot of good looks, but it was one of those nights where we couldn’t get anything to go. When we started to make a run at the end, we had a few breakdowns on defense and to their credit they made us pay with some backbreaking shots. This is a game we need to learn from and hopefully not let it beat us twice.”

Scoring seven points to lead the Wildcats was Layne Willis. Finishing with six points was Mason Christensen, Dalton Strenger scored five and Reese Hunt and Gus Jacoby each ended up with two.

In the girls contest, Cedar Bluffs got off to a slow start on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. This resulted in the Wildcats falling to College View Academy 43-17.

“Our offense and defense were not very good in the first half,” Cedar Bluffs Girls Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Defensively in the second half we were able to get them out of a few things but we weren’t able to get going offensively to make a run at it. We will go back to the drawing board to find a solution.”

Leading Cedar Bluffs with six points and five rebounds was Maddie Thomas and Elley Headid had six points, one rebound and one steal. Katie Kiefer also scored five points and had one steal.

The Wildcats were also supposed to play Omaha Concordia on Dec. 8. Due to weather conditions the game was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

This week Cedar Bluffs played at Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Dec. 13. They also have a home game at 6 p.m. against Omaha Christian Academy on Dec. 15 and then play at Whiting, Iowa at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16.