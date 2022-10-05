Wildcats earn top five finish at Elmwood-Murdock Invite

MURDOCK- The Cedar Bluffs Girls Golf Team put together one of their best performances of the season at the Elmwood-Murdock Invite at Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course on Sept. 26. As a result, the Wildcats earned a top five finish out of ten teams with a score of 383.

The lone medalist for the Wildcats at the meet was Elly Samek. She got closer to going under 90 by carding a 91 and getting ninth place.

Five strokes back in 16th place was Summer Sukstorf shooting a 95. Morgan Barnhart got 18th place with a score of 96.

This was the first time on the season that both Sukkstorf and Barnhart shot under 100.

Also having a great meet and just missing out on going under 100 with her score was Addy Sweeney. She took 26th place by carding a 101.

Winning the meet was the Elkhorn South JV with a 345 and Lincoln Lutheran was second with 360 points. Finishing with the top two individual scores were Kailynn McMann of Palmyra in first and Carys Nelson of Elkhorn South JV in second with rounds of 81.