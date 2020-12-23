Wildcats earn first win of year

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team earned their first win of the season on Dec. 18 when they were able to defeat Whiting, Iowa by a score of 61-37.

Prior to the road victory, the Wildcats week started with a 67-12 home setback at the hands of conference foe Omaha Christian Academy.

First-year coach Jeremy Larsen was pleased with his team’s execution despite the final score.

“The score of this game doesn’t indicate the things we did really well tonight. We had great looks that just didn’t go our way. To their credit, they connected on a high percentage of their shots. When facing a team with that many good shooters, you have to have great closeouts. We let them have too many uncontested shots that they were able to connect on tonight,” said Larsen.

Seniors Gabe Anaya and Brody Ptomey and junior Zephan Kluthe all scored four points to lead the Wildcats in scoring.

Less than 24 hours later, the Wildcats returned to floor for a road game against Whiting, Iowa on Friday night.

Cedar Bluffs scored a season-high 61 points while cruising to a 24-point road victory.