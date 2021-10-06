 Skip to main content
Wildcats earn eighth place finish in Murdock
Murdock- The Cedar Bluffs girls golf team traveled to the Elmwood-Murdock Invite held on Sept. 27 in Murdock. Coming in eighth place with a team score of 482 was Cedar Bluffs/Mead.

Nobody was able to crack the top at the meet. The Wildcat’s first golfer was Morgan Barnhart who ended up shooting a 113.

Right behind her by one stroke was Elly Samek who shot a 114, followed by Addy Sweeney who shot a 123. Finishing with a 132 for the day was Sukstorf who carded a 132.

The Wildcats competed in the Class C-2 District Golf Invite on Oct. 4. Results on how Cedar Bluff’s did will be posted in the Oct. 14 paper.

