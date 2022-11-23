Wildcats earn D1-3 District honors

CEDAR BLUFFS –The Cedar Bluffs football team had three players who earned D1-3 All-District and Honorable Mention honors for the 2022 season. They were Brock Schwarz, Morgen Marten and Michael Gerber.

Schwarz was the only All-District selection for the Wildcats as a sophomore. He was a strong defensive presence for Cedar Bluffs at linebacker with 71 tackles, three caused fumbles and one fumble recovery. On the offensive side of the ball, he also had 227 rushing yards and one touchdown in six games with stats recorded.

Marten took home an Honorable Mention selection after finishing second on the team with 51 tackles in six games. The junior was also able to make plays offensively with 47 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The second Honorable Mention selection for the Wildcats was one of their lone seniors in Michael Gerber. He piled up 310 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground and had 24 tackles and one caused fumble.

Cedar Bluffs competed in one of the toughest districts for D-1 this past season. Three of the six teams qualified for the Class D-1 Football Playoffs and Clarkson-Leigh competed for the Class D-1 state championship against Neligh-Oakdale.