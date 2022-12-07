Wildcats drop openers at East Butler

BRAINARD – The Cedar Bluffs boys and girls basketball teams traveled to East Butler on Dec. 1 for their opening games of the 2022-23 season. In the boys game, the Wildcats were defeated 51-29 and then the girls fell 48-7.

“I thought we got off to a decent start defensively, but in the second quarter, we had too many turnovers that led to easy baskets for them,” Cedar Bluffs Boys Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We dug ourselves too big of a hole going into the half. I was proud of the way we battled in the second half. As I told the guys after the game, we need to have that carryover and get off to a better start next game.”

Trailing 9-4 after the first quarter, Mason Christensen connected on a three to make it 9-7 to start the second. A few possessions later, Layne Willis stole the ball and converted it into a layup to trim the Wildcats deficit down to 14-9.

East Butler ended the first half on a 7-0 scoring run to extend their lead out to 21-9 at halftime.

Cedar Bluffs’ best defensive quarter of the contest was third where they limited the Tigers to just six points. A Willis layup and Christensen deep jumper made it 36-17 going to the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, Christensen hit another three which made it a 22-point game at the final buzzer.

Leading the Wildcats with 15 points scored was Willis and Christensen had 12. Finishing with two points was Jacob Ishmiel.

Offensive struggles also hampered the Cedar Bluff girls in their 41-point loss to East Butler. In both the first and fourth quarters, the Tigers were able to keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard.

“East Butler did a great job with their pressure and had us in a hole early we never climbed out of,” Cedar Bluffs Girls Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Alli Benke and Shelby Samek really helped us rebounding. We have a lot to work on and will do so.”

Scoring four points for the Wildcats was Shelby Samek and Elley Headid dropped in three.

Cedar Bluffs was back in action at home against College View Academy on Dec. 6. The Wildcats girls will also be at Omaha Concordia on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.