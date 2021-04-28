Wildcats compete twice

Bartholomaus added a fifth-place finish in the mile after completing four laps in 6:45.

Long jumper Kalley Sukstorf added a fifth-place medal in the long jump at the meet after hitting at the sand

at 14-1.5.

Bartholomaus finished fifth in the high jump after clearing 4-2.

The boys team finished seventh at the meet after scoring 13 team points.

Junior Simone Tucci led the Wildcats at the meet after earning three medals.

He finished fourth in the mile after posting a time of 5:33, sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21 and in added a sixth place finish in the high jump after clearing 5-0.

The Wildcats two-mile relay team consisting of Jeremy Honeywell, Reese Hunt, Coday Clark, Morgen Marten combined to finish fourth at the meet after running 10:15.

All of the times on the track were done manually with stopwatches.

Prior to competing at Twin River Invitational the Wildcats traveled to Wisner to take part in the Wisner-Pilger Invitational on a frigid afternoon on April 20.