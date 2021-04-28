Wildcats compete twice

GENOA – The Cedar Bluffs track and field teams competed twice last week, culminating with the annual Twin River Invitational on April 22.
The girls team finished fifth at the meet after scoring a season-high 64 points.
Senior sprinter Skylar Shanahan scored 16 points in the 100 and 200-meter events.
She won the 100 after crossing the finish line with a time of 13.0. She added a third place finish in the 200-meter dash after breaking the tape with a time of 28.20.
Shanahan also ran on the Wildcats winning mile relay team. Joining Shanahan on the winning squad were teammates Maddie Thomas, Elly Campbell and Monica
Johnson. They won the event with a time of 4:48.
Campbell also added a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles after finishing with a time of 55.60.
The Wildcat two-mile relay team consisting of Johnson, Hanna Cozad, Ali Bartholomaus and Natalie Vasquez combined to win the event at the invite after posting a time of 11:45.
Thomas added a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash after completing her lap with a time of 68.40.
Vasquez (3, 2:50) and Johnson (4, 2:51) each added medals in the 800-meter run.
Bartholomaus added a fifth-place finish in the mile after completing four laps in 6:45.
Long jumper Kalley Sukstorf added a fifth-place medal in the long jump at the meet after hitting at the sand
at 14-1.5.
Bartholomaus finished fifth in the high jump after clearing 4-2.
The boys team finished seventh at the meet after scoring 13 team points.
Junior Simone Tucci led the Wildcats at the meet after earning three medals.
He finished fourth in the mile after posting a time of 5:33, sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21 and in added a sixth place finish in the high jump after clearing 5-0.
The Wildcats two-mile relay team consisting of Jeremy Honeywell, Reese Hunt, Coday Clark, Morgen Marten combined to finish fourth at the meet after running 10:15.
All of the times on the track were done manually with stopwatches.
Prior to competing at Twin River Invitational the Wildcats traveled to Wisner to take part in the Wisner-Pilger Invitational on a frigid afternoon on April 20.
Shanahan won the 100-meter dash and finished third in the 200 at the Wisner meet and also ran the anchor leg on the winning sprint relay team alongside Campbell, Sukstorf and Thomas.
Thomas added a third place finish in the 400-meter dash and Campbell and Johnson finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and 800-meter run respectively.
The boys team was led by four medals from sophomore Mo Von Keitz.
Von Keitz finished second in the 100-meter dash, fifth in the 200-meter dash, sixth in the 400-meter dash and also ran a leg on the sprint relay team which finished fifth at the meet. Zephan Kluthe, Josh Cizek and Tucci also ran on the team.