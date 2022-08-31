 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildcats compete in first meet of the year

  • 0
Cedar Bluffs Wildcats.png

SYRACUSE- The Cedar Bluffs girls golf team made their season debut at the Syracuse Invite at the Syracuse Country Club on August 25. Getting fifth place out of six teams were the Wildcats with a score of 546.

Leading Cedar Bluffs and finishing five strokes out of the medals was Elly Samek. She ended up getting 18th place overall by shooting a 123.

Carding a 131 and coming through as the second golfer for the Wildcats was Summer Sukstorf. Addy Sweeney also came in under 140 by finishing with a 139 and Morgan Barnhart shot a 153.

This week Cedar Bluffs has one meet. They are traveling to the Elmwood-Murdock Invite at Grandpas Woods Golf Course in Murdock on Sept. 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular