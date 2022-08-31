Wildcats compete in first meet of the year

SYRACUSE- The Cedar Bluffs girls golf team made their season debut at the Syracuse Invite at the Syracuse Country Club on August 25. Getting fifth place out of six teams were the Wildcats with a score of 546.

Leading Cedar Bluffs and finishing five strokes out of the medals was Elly Samek. She ended up getting 18th place overall by shooting a 123.

Carding a 131 and coming through as the second golfer for the Wildcats was Summer Sukstorf. Addy Sweeney also came in under 140 by finishing with a 139 and Morgan Barnhart shot a 153.

This week Cedar Bluffs has one meet. They are traveling to the Elmwood-Murdock Invite at Grandpas Woods Golf Course in Murdock on Sept. 1.