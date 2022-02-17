Wildcats come up short against Elba at home

CEDAR BLUFFS- In the final home game of the regular season, victory just escaped the grasp of the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team as they fell to Elba 60-45 on Feb. 10. It was a hard-fought game by the Wildcats; they just couldn’t slow down the Bluejays Maycee Radke who scored 35 points.

“Our group played with some toughness and passion,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “It really comes down to little things when you are trying to win. We did not rebound well enough to win.”

To start the game out, Elba was able to race out to a 6-0 lead on the Wildcats. Trailing 10-1, Emmy Shanahan knocked down a jumper and Elly Campbell made a layup and a three that cut Cedar Bluffs deficit to one point.

Going to the second quarter, the Bluejays had a five-point lead up 16-11.

Shelby Samek jump started the Wildcats offense in the second with a layup underneath. After that, Katie Kiefer scored baskets on three straight possessions that brought the score to 26-22 in favor of Elba.

The Bluejays were able to rally from this run by Cedar Bluffs and finished the quarter with seven straight points as they extended their lead to 33-22 at the half.