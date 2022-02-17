Wildcats come up short against Elba at home

CEDAR BLUFFS- In the final home game of the regular season, victory just escaped the grasp of the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team as they fell to Elba 60-45 on Feb. 10. It was a hard-fought game by the Wildcats; they just couldn’t slow down the Bluejays Maycee Radke who scored 35 points.
“Our group played with some toughness and passion,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “It really comes down to little things when you are trying to win. We did not rebound well enough to win.”
To start the game out, Elba was able to race out to a 6-0 lead on the Wildcats. Trailing 10-1, Emmy Shanahan knocked down a jumper and Elly Campbell made a layup and a three that cut Cedar Bluffs deficit to one point.
Going to the second quarter, the Bluejays had a five-point lead up 16-11.
Shelby Samek jump started the Wildcats offense in the second with a layup underneath. After that, Katie Kiefer scored baskets on three straight possessions that brought the score to 26-22 in favor of Elba.
The Bluejays were able to rally from this run by Cedar Bluffs and finished the quarter with seven straight points as they extended their lead to 33-22 at the half.
All 15 points in the third quarter for the Wildcats came from either Kiefer and or Campbell as they went on to outscore Elba by one point. With one quarter remaining, the score was 47-37 Bluejays.
Cedar Bluffs continued to get points on a driving basket from Keifer and three from Campbell to begin the fourth. Despite this, the Wildcats struggle to get stops defensively, as Elba always seemed to have an answer.
“Elly Campbell and Katie Kiefer really were aggressive and found some success,” Dunker said. “Elly finished with 19 points and Katie finished with 18. It was two big time performances for those two individuals.”
Dropping in two points apiece for Cedar Bluffs was Addy Sweeney, Samek, Hannah Cozad, and Emmy Shanahan.
The Wildcats are in the D1-2 Subdistrict tournament at Elmwood-Murdock this week. They played the Class D-1 No. 1 Knights in the first round at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.