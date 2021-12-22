Wildcats come up just short against Whiting

Cedar Bluffs- In what was a close game throughout, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team fell to Whiting, IA 40-32 at home on Dec. 17. It was the closest the Wildcats have come to winning any of their games this season.
“We played our most complete game tonight,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Unfortunately it is really hard to win and even when you make a few little mistakes at crucial times it magnifies it.”
Hannah Cozad was able to make the first bucket of the game for Cedar Bluffs on a driving shot that cut the team’s deficit to 7-3. Back-to-back driving layups by Maddie Thomas made it 12-7 in favor of the Warriors at the end of one.
Early on in the second, the Wildcats got two free throws from Olivia Thiesen. Heading into halftime, Cedar Bluffs found themselves in a 21-11 hole.
The Wildcats did an excellent job of fighting back in the third behind some tough defense. Two-point buckets by Cozad and Thomas and a three by Elly Campbell trimmed Whiting’s lead down to 27-25 heading to the fourth.
Cedar Bluffs fought hard to stay up with the Warriors, but their offense just wasn’t there in the final frame. They were outscored 13-7 in the fourth which led to their defeat.
“Elly Campbell played some of the best defense of her career and played under control the entire game,” Dunker said. “Maddie Thomas had a big 16 for us and Hannah Cozad was able to help her with 11. Those two are getting better offensively.”
Also scoring for the Wildcats were Campbell with three and Thiesen with two.
On Dec 16 against Omaha Christian Academy, Cedar Bluffs had a little tougher task trying to hold down the Eagles offense in a 65-21 defeat on the road. It was not a good start for the Wildcats as they fell behind 18-6, and things never improved as they lost the second 12-8, the third 23-5, and then were outscored 12-2 in the fourth.
“Our defensive rotation was not as good as it needed to be tonight,” Dunker said. “We struggled to rebound. When you do not execute these two things it is hard to win games.”
Thomas was the leading scorer for Cedar Bluffs in the contest with nine points. Finishing with five points were Campbell and Cozad and Emmy Shanahan had two points.
The Wildcats had one more game before Christmas break at Dorchester on Dec. 21. The Longhorns were coming off a 30-27 loss to Osceola in their last game.