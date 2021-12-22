Wildcats come up just short against Whiting

“Elly Campbell played some of the best defense of her career and played under control the entire game,” Dunker said. “Maddie Thomas had a big 16 for us and Hannah Cozad was able to help her with 11. Those two are getting better offensively.”

Also scoring for the Wildcats were Campbell with three and Thiesen with two.

On Dec 16 against Omaha Christian Academy, Cedar Bluffs had a little tougher task trying to hold down the Eagles offense in a 65-21 defeat on the road. It was not a good start for the Wildcats as they fell behind 18-6, and things never improved as they lost the second 12-8, the third 23-5, and then were outscored 12-2 in the fourth.

“Our defensive rotation was not as good as it needed to be tonight,” Dunker said. “We struggled to rebound. When you do not execute these two things it is hard to win games.”

Thomas was the leading scorer for Cedar Bluffs in the contest with nine points. Finishing with five points were Campbell and Cozad and Emmy Shanahan had two points.

The Wildcats had one more game before Christmas break at Dorchester on Dec. 21. The Longhorns were coming off a 30-27 loss to Osceola in their last game.