Wildcats come in ninth place with shorthanded group

FREMONT- Despite only having four golfers compete at the Arlington Invite on April 29 at the Fremont Country Club, the Cedar Bluffs boys golf team still came in under 400 as a team, by shooting a 387 and getting ninth place out of 12 teams.

The top performers for the Wildcats at the meet were Tye Dickes and Tristan Zwiener who both shot a 92 and got 21st.

Dickes earned his score by shooting a 44 on the front nine. His score increased by four strokes on the back nine with a 48. On top of shooting for par on four different holes, Dickes birdied on hole 15.

Similar to Dickes, Zwiener carded a 44 on the first nine holes and then shot a 48 on the back nine. He ended up shooting for par on seven different holes at the meet.

Finishing third on the team and in 30th place was Luke Carritt with a 96. The junior pared on hole four on the front nine and then on holes 10, 15, and 18 on the back nine.

The final golfer for Cedar Bluffs/Mead was Colby Sorenson. He got 43rd overall by carding a 107 and shot a 52 for the first nine holes and then a 55 on the final nine holes.

This week the Wildcats had one tournament. They took part in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite on May 3.