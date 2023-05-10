OAKLAND – The Cedar Bluffs boys and girls track teams closed out the regular season at the Oakland-Craig Invite on May 4. They got sixth in the girls team standings with 34 points and ninth in the boys team standings after scoring 16 points.

“The Oakland Craig Invite was a great meet for our athletes to compete in for our last regular season meet,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Cody Dunlap said. “We had improvements in times in the running events and marks in the field events which is exactly what we want to see as we head into districts next week.”

Leading the Wildcat girls with a first place finish in the long jump was Addy Sweeney with a mark of 16-09.50. She also got third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.50 and in the 300 meter hurdles by posting a 2:31.50.

Sweeney’s last medal of the day came in the 400 meter dash. The sophomore was able to push herself to a fourth place finish in a time of 1:00.48.

Coming in fourth place behind Sweeney in the long jump was Hannah Cozad, who ended up jumping 14-08.

The final points for the Cedar Bluffs girls came in the 4x100 meter relay. Addison Newill, Kaylee Adams, Hannah Cozad and Maddie Thomas clocked a 4:33.59 and got fourth place.

For the Wildcat boys, freshman Jaren Boschult and Trayven Kluthe medaled in the field events. Earning a fourth place medal in the shot put was Boschult with a toss of 45-11.50 and Kluthe picked up a sixth place finish in the long jump with a mark of 17-09.25.

On the track, Graham Huffman came up with two medals. They were in the mile where he got fifth with a time of 5:11.42 and the 800 meter run where he got sixth by running a 2:20.44.

In the 4x800 meter relay, Huffman, Oscar Tauson, Gabe Foley and Chris Amaya took third after posting a 9:37.69. The same group of runners got sixth in the 4x400 meter relay after clocking a time of 4:00.82.

The Cedar Bluffs track team competed at the D-2 District Meet at Osceola on May 10. The top two in individual events and the first place relay teams qualified for the Class D State Track Meet. Results will be published next week.

The rest of the results from the Oakland-Craig Track Invite can be found below.

Oakland-Craig Track Invite

Boys Discus- 8. Jaren Boschult, 113-08

Boys Triple Jump- 14. Wyatt Peoples, 30-02

Girls Shot Put- 14. Maddie Thomas, 29-06.50; 22. Skyli Sweeny, 26-10

Girls Discus- 10. Maddie Thomas, 93-03; 26. Skyli Sweeny, 59-11

Boys Shot Put- 23. Gus Jacoby, 31-03

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 10. Camden Patyk, 20.94

Girls 100 M Dash- 20. Emmy Shanahan, 15.10; 24. Alli Benke, 17.34

Boys 100 M Dash- 20. Gus Jacoby, 13.01; 25. Wyatt Peoples, 14.20

Girls 400 M Dash- 8. Addison Newill, 1:08.50; 10. Hannah Cozad, 1:10.16

Boys 400 M Dash- 19. Wyatt Peoples, 1:14.90

Girls 200 M Dash- 15. Addison Newill, 30.59; 22. Skyli Sweeny, 32.15

Boys 200 M Dash- 15. Gus Jacoby, 26.12

Girls 800 M Run- 8. Kaylee Adams, 2:44.89; 22. Vanessa Marten, 3:24.36

Boys 800 M Run- 7. Chris Amaya, 2:24.50; 8. Oscar Tauson, 2:24.75

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 8. Tayven Kluthe, 47.61; 9. Camden Patyk, 50.79

Girls 1,600 M Run- 16. Shelby Samek, 7:24.45; 18. Vanessa Marten, 7:37.53

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 8. Cedar Bluffs (Hannah Cozad, Addison Newill, Maddie Thomas and Emmy Shanahan), 56.66