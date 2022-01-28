 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats can’t overcome Cougars in home loss
0 Comments

Wildcats can’t overcome Cougars in home loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR BLUFFS- A 16-6 run by Cornerstone Christian spelled trouble for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team in a 53-20 defeat on Jan. 18 at home.

"Turnovers and rebounding continued to be our achilles tonight,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We had defensive possessions where we played solid defense, but we weren't able to finish it with a rebound. A lot of that was due to their height advantage. Offensively, we just turned it over too many times again and forced too many errant passes. We need to play cleaner in the half court. When we moved the ball well we got good looks, but we weren't able to knock down many of our open looks."

After a tough start to the contest, the Wildcats were able to outscore the Cougars 5-4 in the second. This made it a 20-11 game at halftime.

The momentum didn’t last long for Cedar Bluffs with CSC playing some of their best offense out of the break. They scored 17 points in the third and 16 in the fourth while holding the Wildcats to just nine points.

Layne Willis was Cedar Bluffs leading scorer with seven points. Hayden Lembke dropped in four points, Reese Hunt scored three, and Camden Patyk, Jacob Ishmiel, and Sam Blanck all had two points.

This week the Wildcats played in the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament. They took on Iowa School for the Deaf in the first round on Jan. 31 in Omaha.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wahoo

Final VFW Drive totals added up

WAHOO – Deliveries of food, toys and warm clothing made the Christmas season merrier for more than 125 families and over 200 children in Saund…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics