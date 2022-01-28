Wildcats can’t overcome Cougars in home loss

CEDAR BLUFFS- A 16-6 run by Cornerstone Christian spelled trouble for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team in a 53-20 defeat on Jan. 18 at home.

"Turnovers and rebounding continued to be our achilles tonight,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We had defensive possessions where we played solid defense, but we weren't able to finish it with a rebound. A lot of that was due to their height advantage. Offensively, we just turned it over too many times again and forced too many errant passes. We need to play cleaner in the half court. When we moved the ball well we got good looks, but we weren't able to knock down many of our open looks."

After a tough start to the contest, the Wildcats were able to outscore the Cougars 5-4 in the second. This made it a 20-11 game at halftime.

The momentum didn’t last long for Cedar Bluffs with CSC playing some of their best offense out of the break. They scored 17 points in the third and 16 in the fourth while holding the Wildcats to just nine points.

Layne Willis was Cedar Bluffs leading scorer with seven points. Hayden Lembke dropped in four points, Reese Hunt scored three, and Camden Patyk, Jacob Ishmiel, and Sam Blanck all had two points.

This week the Wildcats played in the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament. They took on Iowa School for the Deaf in the first round on Jan. 31 in Omaha.