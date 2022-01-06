Wildcats can’t find winning formula at Holiday Tournament

The prior day against East Butler, the Wildcats did not get off to a good start falling behind 8-0. Kiefer was able to make two free throws that got Cedar Bluffs on the board and made it 10-2 in favor of the Tigers after one.

Things did not improve for the Wildcats with only four points in the second. Heading into halftime, they found themselves trailing 26-6.

Campbell knocked down a three for Cedar Bluffs to begin the third. A jumper by Cozad, a layup by Thomas, and a three from Headid were some of the other baskets made by the Wildcats in the quarter.

Trailing 46-15 to start the final frame, Cedar Bluffs held the Tigers scoreless. Making a layup after getting a rebound was Kiefer and Thomas also made a driving basket.

“We struggled to put the ball in the hoop early,” Dunker said. “When you don’t do that it is hard to maintain defensive intensity. Our defense was where it needed to be. Offensively we need to be better at controlling the ball and the tempo. Maddie Thomas and Elley Headid had a strong game in all areas. They are really improving.”

Thomas had a team high eight points in the loss. Scoring four points was Kiefer, Campbell had three and Headid and Cozad each had two points.

Cedar Bluffs played at Mead on Jan. 4. They take on Lewiston at home on Jan. 7 and then have another home game against Omaha Brownell Talbot on Jan. 8.