Wildcats can’t find winning formula at Holiday Tournament

BRAINARD– In a season where the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team has struggled to get their first win, they came very close during the East Butler Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. The Wildcats lost to the Tigers 46-19 in the first round and then came up short 35-26 against Friend.
In the matchup with the Bulldogs in the third-place game of the tournament, Cedar Bluffs hung right with Friend for three-quarters of action.
The Wildcats had a 6-5 lead after the first quarter but then found themselves behind 14-9 at the half. In the third quarter, Cedar Buffs outscored the Bulldogs 12-8 and were down 22-21 heading to the last quarter.
During that fourth quarter, the Wildcats struggled to score with only five points. Friend came out more hungry and determined, scoring 15 to earn their second win of the year.
“We did not play with enough enthusiasm in the fourth quarter to deserve to win the game,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Winning is difficult and when you can’t control the ball and have too many turnovers. Little things matter when you are trying to do the big things.”
Elly Campbell and Maddie Thomas led Cedar Bluffs with seven points apiece. Earning six points was Elley Headid, and Hannah Cozad and Katie Kiefer both had three points.
The prior day against East Butler, the Wildcats did not get off to a good start falling behind 8-0. Kiefer was able to make two free throws that got Cedar Bluffs on the board and made it 10-2 in favor of the Tigers after one.
Things did not improve for the Wildcats with only four points in the second. Heading into halftime, they found themselves trailing 26-6.
Campbell knocked down a three for Cedar Bluffs to begin the third. A jumper by Cozad, a layup by Thomas, and a three from Headid were some of the other baskets made by the Wildcats in the quarter.
Trailing 46-15 to start the final frame, Cedar Bluffs held the Tigers scoreless. Making a layup after getting a rebound was Kiefer and Thomas also made a driving basket.
“We struggled to put the ball in the hoop early,” Dunker said. “When you don’t do that it is hard to maintain defensive intensity. Our defense was where it needed to be. Offensively we need to be better at controlling the ball and the tempo. Maddie Thomas and Elley Headid had a strong game in all areas. They are really improving.”
Thomas had a team high eight points in the loss. Scoring four points was Kiefer, Campbell had three and Headid and Cozad each had two points.
Cedar Bluffs played at Mead on Jan. 4. They take on Lewiston at home on Jan. 7 and then have another home game against Omaha Brownell Talbot on Jan. 8.