Wildcats can’t find win column in conference tournament

LINCOLN – The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team fell to College View Academy 44-41 on the road in the second round of the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament on Jan. 26. This was the second time this season that the Wildcats lost to the Eagles.

“These are the games you have to find a way to win,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We’ve had a couple of close games this year that have come down to the wire, but we aren’t able to make enough plays to win. I thought early on that we were doing some really nice things on both ends of the floor. We had some chances at the end, as we were able to get the stops we needed. It seemed like every time we got the stop we needed, we weren’t able to execute on the offensive end.”

In the early going, Cedar Bluffs jumped out to a 9-7 lead. That edge was pushed up to 15-11 in the second with a three up top from Mason Christiansen. A few possessions later, Christiansen knocked down another trey to increase the Wildcats edge to 18-13.

To close out the half, College View Academy went on an 11-1 scoring run. This put Cedar Bluffs in a 24-19 hole at the break.

A pair of three-pointers from Layne Willis pulled the Wildcats within two points at 31-29 late in the third. Cedar Bluffs finished with two more points in the quarter and went to the fourth trailing 35-31.

Throughout the final frame, the Eagles increased their advantage to six points. A three from Christiansen before the buzzer made it a three-point game.

From the field, the Wildcats shot 33% and made 29% from three. Cedar Bluffs also had 26 rebounds, 15 assists, five steals and three blocks.

Scoring 18 points was Willis and Christensen ended up with 15. Both scoring four points were Camden Patyk and Gus Jacoby.

Earlier in the week the Wildcats took on Brownell Talbot in the first round of the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament on Jan. 23. It was a tough game for Cedar Bluffs against the Raiders as they found themselves on the wrong side of a 52-23 defeat.

On the glass, the Wildcats pulled down 26 rebounds. They also came up with 15 assists, five steals, three blocks and shot 33% from the field.

Putting up 15 points was Christiansen and both Willis and Strenger had three. Scoring one point each were Jacob Ishmiel and Oscar Tauson.

Early this week Cedar Bluffs took on Iowa School for the Deaf. They play at Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and then have a home game against St. Edward at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.