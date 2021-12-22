Wildcats blowout Warriors for second win

CEDAR BLUFFS- In their most complete victory of the season, the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team was able to knock off Whiting, IA at home 55-24 on Dec. 17. The Wildcats played tremendous defense all night and backed it up with some offense as well.
"I was really pleased with how we responded tonight after struggling vs Omaha Christian Academy,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We turned them over a few times early and got some points in transition, which really set the tone for the night. I thought we played pretty well defensively, especially in the first half. We were much more efficient on offense and did a great job attacking the paint and finishing at the rim. I was pleased with how we played from start to finish tonight. Hopefully, this performance will provide our team with some confidence moving forward."
To start the game Layne Willis was able to knock down a driving layup for Cedar Bluffs. That was followed up by a three from Camden Patyk and a layup by Reese Hunt that put the Wildcats ahead 20-2 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Zephan Kluthe started imposing his dominance with several driving layups. After a layup made by Sam Blanck, Cedar Bluffs took a 35-11 lead into halftime.
Willis started the third quarter off with a made layup that put the Wildcats up 37-11.
The Warriors ended up battling Cedar Bluffs to an 8-8 tie on the scoreboard in the quarter. Despite this, the Wildcats were still ahead 43-19 heading to the fourth.
Right out of the gate, Kluthe drove all the way to the basket and made an easy layup to begin the last quarter. This was followed up by Willis stealing the ball and driving the length of the court for a layup that increased Cedar Bluffs lead to 28 points.
Finishing with a game-high 27 points was Kluthe. Also reaching double figures was Willis with ten points, Hunt had seven, Hayden Lembke scored six, Patyk had four, and Jacob Ishmiel scored one point.
The prior day, the Wildcats played at Omaha Christian Academy. They came out on the losing end in this contest 58-13.
In the first two quarters, Cedar Bluffs was outscored 20-2 by the Eagles. Things didn’t improve in the second half, with Omaha Christian Academy winning the third 10-4 and the fourth 8-5.
Leading the team with six points in the defeat was Kluthe. Willis finished with three points and Lembke and Patyk had two apiece.
Cedar Bluffs played at Dorchester on Dec. 21. The Longhorns were coming off a 62-17 loss to Class D-2 No. 3 Osceola in their last game.