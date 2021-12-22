Wildcats blowout Warriors for second win

CEDAR BLUFFS- In their most complete victory of the season, the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team was able to knock off Whiting, IA at home 55-24 on Dec. 17. The Wildcats played tremendous defense all night and backed it up with some offense as well.

"I was really pleased with how we responded tonight after struggling vs Omaha Christian Academy,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We turned them over a few times early and got some points in transition, which really set the tone for the night. I thought we played pretty well defensively, especially in the first half. We were much more efficient on offense and did a great job attacking the paint and finishing at the rim. I was pleased with how we played from start to finish tonight. Hopefully, this performance will provide our team with some confidence moving forward."

To start the game Layne Willis was able to knock down a driving layup for Cedar Bluffs. That was followed up by a three from Camden Patyk and a layup by Reese Hunt that put the Wildcats ahead 20-2 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Zephan Kluthe started imposing his dominance with several driving layups. After a layup made by Sam Blanck, Cedar Bluffs took a 35-11 lead into halftime.