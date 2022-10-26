Wildcats battle in pair of three set losses

BRAINARD- In a triangular at East Butler on Oct. 10, the Cedar Bluffs Volleyball Team battled to the bitter end in a pair of three-set losses to the Tigers and Omaha Nation. The Wildcats were defeated by the Chiefs 24-26, 25-18 and 17-25 and lost 12-25, 25-21 and 17-25 to East Butler.

Trailing 9-6 in the first set against Omaha Nation, Grace Cozad picked up a block to make it 9-7. The match ended up going to extra points, where the Chiefs pulled out a two-point victory.

With a 15-11 deficit in the second set, Elley Headid got a block that made it 15-12 in favor of Omaha Nation. The Wildcats would go on to rally off nine more points thanks to two aces from Allison Reade and a kill by Ali Bartholomaus that put Cedar Bluffs up 23-15.

A seven-point victory for the Wildcats was capped off with another kill from Batholomaus.

In the third and deciding set, the Wildcats found themselves down 22-14 when Maddie Thomas picked up an ace. Three more points were scored by Cedar Bluffs before the Chiefs wrapped up the match with an eight-point win.

Leading the team with 10 kills, one ace, one assist and one dig was Bartholomaus. Mika Price had four kills, three digs, one block and one assist and Reade got three kills, five aces and 12 digs.

Digging out 15 balls with five aces and one assist was Thomas and Headid had four aces, five digs, eight assists and one block.

Against East Butler, the Wildcats didn’t have a good start in the first set. This resulted in them falling into a big hole and eventually losing by 13 points.

Things changed in the second when Olivia Thiesen and Bartholomaus got a pair of kills that tied the set up at six. Back-to-back aces from Cozad and then a kill from Bartholomaus had Cedar Bluffs on the doorstep of winning at 24-21.

Another kill from Bartholomaus on the next play secured a four-point victory for the Wildcats and pushed the match to a third set.

Similar to the first match against Omaha Nation, Cedar Bluffs couldn’t string along their success from the second set into the third set and fell by eight points to the Tigers.

Racking up three kills, three aces, four digs and seven assists was Thiesen and Reade had two kills, one ace and five digs. Headid picked up two kills, three assists and 13 digs and Thomas ended up with 15 digs and three aces.

The schedule didn’t get any easier for the Wildcats when they went on the road and took on Class C-2 No. 2 Fremont Bergan on Oct. 11. It was total domination by the Knights as they secured a 25-6, 25-6 and 25-11 victory over Cedar Bluffs.

Bartholomaus had the most kills in the match for the Wildcats with six to go along with two digs and one ace. Getting two kills, two aces and four digs was Reade.

Ending up with four assists and two digs was Headid and Thomas had two assists, three digs and one ace.

On Oct. 13, Cedar Bluffs took part in the Nebraska Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament. They were defeated by Heartland Christian in five sets and then lost to Parkview Christian in straight sets.

Against the Eagles, the first four sets went back and forth, with Heartland Christian winning the first and third 25-17 and 25-11 and then the Wildcats responding to win the second and forth by the same score of 25-17. Similar to their match back in August, Cedar Bluffs dropped the fifth set, this time by a score of 15-5.

Serving up nine aces to go along with seven digs and two assists was Thomas and Bartholomaus had nine kills and nine digs. Registering 11 assists, four digs and two aces was Thiesen and Grace Cozad finished with four kills and five digs.

On the same night, the Wildcats took on Parkview Christian in a consolation match. In two close sets, the Patriots were able to knock off Cedar Bluffs 25-22 and then 25-19.

Powering the offense with three aces, seven assists and three digs was Thiesen. Bartholomaus had three kills, four digs, two blocks and one ace and Abby Henderson came up with three kills and one dig.

Cedar Bluffs took part in the D1-2 Subdistrict tournament at Elmwood-Murdock. The third-seeded Wildcats played East Butler on Oct. 24 for a chance to play in the Subdistrict Championship on Oct. 25.