Wildcats battle hard at the Yutan Relay

YUTAN- Addy Sweeney took home the lone gold medal for the Cedar Bluffs track teams at the Yutan Relays on March 29. Her first place finish in the long jump helped the Wildcats get fifth in the girl standings with 39 points.

The winning jump for Sweeney was a mark of 15-04.25.

In the 4x800 yard relay, Cedar Bluffs got second place behind Douglas County West. Monica Johnson, Natalie Vasquez, Ali Bartholomaus, and Addy Sweeney clocked an 11:28.93.

There were two different distance medley’s which the Wildcats finished in seventh and fifth place. Getting fifth place in a time of 16:25.44 was Johnson, Hannah Cozad, Vasquez, Shelby Samek and Addison Newill, Elly Campbell, and Macey Bubbert, and Sarah Marten clocked a 5:56.60 to get seventh.

In both the 4x200 and the 4x400 yard relays Cedar Bluffs was able to finish in fifth place. Running a 2:05.65 were Addy Sweeney, Johnson, Addison Newill, and Macey Bubbert in the 4x200 and Johnson, Vasquez, Ali Barholomaus , and Macey Bubbert finished in a time of 11:28.93 in the 4x400.

A more unique event on the track was the hurdle shuttle relay, in which the Wildcats took fifth with a time of 44.73. Allison Reade, Emily Shanahan, Elly Campbell, and Skyli Sweeny got seventh with a time of 5:56.60.

Cedar Bluffs was able to take home two medals in the girl’s triple jump with Macey Bubbert and Allison Reade. Taking fourth was Bubbert with a jump of 27-05.25 and Reade got sixth with a mark of 25-10.

Newill, Bartholomaus, and Allison Reade just missed out on medaling in the high jump. Getting seventh place was Newill by clearing 4-04 and Bartholomaus and Reade both went over 4-02.

Leading the Wildcats with a 13th place finish in the discus throw was Abigail Henderson going 65-05. Grace Williams got 17th with a throw of 53-09, Alli Benke got 18th with a mark of 48-09, and Sweeny finished with a toss of 48-06.

Williams was also the top thrower for the Wildcats in the shot put finishing with a heave of 25-04.50, which got her 17th. Getting 18th place was Abigail Henderson who had a throw of 25-00.75, Emily Shanahan took 22nd with a mark of 20-11.25, and Benke got 23rd with a throw of 20-07.

It was tough for the Cedar Bluffs boy’s team to score against some bigger teams at Yutan. As a result, they got eighth with 19 points.

The top finish for the Wildcats came in the 4x800 meter relay. Jeremy Honeywell , Nash Honeywell, Morgen Marten, and Graham Huffman took fourth place in a time of 10:28.52.

Cedar Bluffs second medal on the track came in the Boys Distance Medley. The team of Nash and Jeremy Honeywell, Morgen Marten, and Graham Huffman got fifth by clocking a 13:25.09.

Samuel Blanck, Layne Willis, Camden Patyk, and Zephan Kluthe were able to eke out a sixth place finish in the 4x200. They knocked off Yutan in a time of 1:46.57.

The 800 sprint medley team of Willis, Patyk, Tyler Marten, and Jeremy Honeywell took seventh place overall. They ran a time of 1:53.02.

In both the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x400 meter relay the Wildcats took ninth place overall. The team of Graham Huffman, Carter Neubert, Lorenzo Pietrangelo, and Jacob Mahs ran a 4:20.65 in the 4x400 and Willis, Blanck, Patyk, and Marten clocked a 50.09.

Kluthe had the highest finish for the Wildcats in the field events. He got ninth place overall by clearing 34-04.

In the shot put, Kluthe took 12th place overall with a toss of 33-05.75. Getting 21st was Samuel Blanck by throwing the shot 26-02.75.

Getting ninth in the triple jump was Kluthe by jumping 34-04. Patyk took 11th place with a mark of 32-00.50 and Nash Honeywell came in 13th place by jumping 31-07.50.

Carter Neubert was the only contestant for Cedar Bluffs in the long jump. He came in 21st place overall with a mark of 14-02.50.

The Wildcats will be back in action at the Douglas County West Invite on April 7.