Wildcats and Cavaliers battle at Aquinas XC Invite

DAVID CITY- To close out the regular season, both the Bishop Neumann and the Cedar Bluffs Cross Country teams took part in the Aquinas Invite on Sept. 29. The Cavalier girl’s got eighth place with 136 points, the Neumann boy’s came in 13th place with 234 points and the Wildcats boy’s team took 15th place with 281 points put up.

The top finisher and only medalist from the area was the Cavaliers Isabelle Zelazny in 14th place. She conquered the David City Golf Course in a time of 22:33.55.

Coming in as the second runner for Neumann back in 24th place was Kerstyn Chapek. Her time for the three-mile course was 23:18.86.

Ava Jochum was the third runner for the Cavaliers in 41st place clocking a 24:50.93. The final runner scored for Neumann was Sofia Schoeneck in 59th place running 26:43.39.

Bayleigh Cantrall and Bernadette Hart were the fifth and sixth runners for the Cavaliers. Getting 65th was Cantrall in a time of 28:44.42 and Hart posted a 29:10.58 to get 66th.

Cedar Bluffs only girl runner was Caitlin Reade in the junior varsity race. She got 26th place overall in a time of 28:51.71.

Ben Lautenschlager paced the Neumann boy’s team by running a 20:54.80 to get 54th. Two spots back was Henry Stuhr in 56th posting a 21:05.80.

Getting third on the team for the Cavaliers was Steve Quinn. He got 58th place overall by clocking a 21:11.90.

Finishing back-to-back in 66th and 67th place were Ryley Mayberry and Peter Chohon. Running a 21:41.15 was Mayberry and Chohon got to the line in a time of 21:43.12.

The final runner for Neumann at the meet was Jack Johnson in 70th place in a time of 22:17.51.

For the Wildcats, Nash Honeywell emerged as the top runner in 60th place with a time of 21:14.31. Coming in back-to-back in 72nd and 73rd place were Reese Hunt and Tyler Marten clocking a 22:26.98 and a 22:49.51.

Chris Amaya and Samuel Schmidt rounded out Cedar Bluffs team in 76th and 78th place. Getting to the line in 23:02.25 was Amaya and Schmidt clocked a 23:10.31.

Neumann ran at the Centennial Conference Invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln on Oct. 4. Cedar Bluffs took part in the Nebraska Frontier Conference Invite.