Wildcat teams play in Elba

ELBA – The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball ended a seven-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 45-42 victory over the Elba Bluejays on Jan. 21.
The win improved the Wildcat record to 2-12 on the season.
Elba led 22-19 at the half, but the Wildcats were able to rally behind sophomore Mo Von Keitz.
Von Keitz scored a career-high 18 points, including 14 in the second half while sparking the Wildcats comeback win.
“This was a gritty win for the guys tonight. We have struggled all season with consistent play and learning how to win. We had big time shots down the stretch from Christensen and Von Keitz,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Jeremy Larsen.
Von Keitz scored seven points in the fourth quarter and freshman guard Mason Christensen hit a critical 3-pointer late in the game.
“Although things weren’t always going our way, we kept our composure and had lots of guys step up and make plays when we needed them most. This was a game we needed to win, and the boys found a way to get it done,” Larsen added.
Juniors Zephan Kluthe and Simone Tucci combined for 15 points against the Bluejays.
The girls took a tough 53-46 loss at the hands of the Bluejays prior to the boys game.
The Wildcats played a solid first half and led 24-23 after 16 minutes.
“We got out to a solid start and took a lead into half-time. Our defense in the third quarter struggled to get rebounds after the first shot miss which led to Elba getting some second chance points. It was a hard fought game and those types of contests can go either way,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.
Elba scored 20 points in the third quarter and took a 43-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Jays were able to maintain their lead in the fourth and were able to escape with their second win of the season.
The Wildcats fell to 4-10 with the loss.
Senior Skylar Shanahan had another monster game finishing with 15 points and a game-high 19 rebounds.
Freshman Maddie Thomas added 15 points, led the Wildcats with eight steals and grabbed five rebounds.
Junior Elly Campbell scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and came away with three steals.
Freshman Katie Kiefer scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and added three steals.
The Wildcats opened Frontier Conference Tournament play against Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Saturday. Game results will appear in next week’s newspaper.