Wildcat teams play in Elba

The Wildcats played a solid first half and led 24-23 after 16 minutes.

“We got out to a solid start and took a lead into half-time. Our defense in the third quarter struggled to get rebounds after the first shot miss which led to Elba getting some second chance points. It was a hard fought game and those types of contests can go either way,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.

Elba scored 20 points in the third quarter and took a 43-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jays were able to maintain their lead in the fourth and were able to escape with their second win of the season.

The Wildcats fell to 4-10 with the loss.

Senior Skylar Shanahan had another monster game finishing with 15 points and a game-high 19 rebounds.

Freshman Maddie Thomas added 15 points, led the Wildcats with eight steals and grabbed five rebounds.

Junior Elly Campbell scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and came away with three steals.

Freshman Katie Kiefer scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and added three steals.

The Wildcats opened Frontier Conference Tournament play against Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Saturday. Game results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

