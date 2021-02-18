Wildcat teams play host to Eagles

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs boys and girls basketball teams played at home against College View Academy on Feb. 9.

For the girls it was their final regular season game of the season and it resulted in a thrilling 41-38 win.

The home team got off to a slow start and the Eagles were able to lead 15-5 after one quarter and 18-17 at the half.

College View maintained their lead throughout the third quarter and took a 36-31 lead into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied and outscored CV 10-2 over the final eight minutes to pull out the victory.

“Our girls were able to close out the regular season with a hard fought win. It was a back and forth game and we were fortunate to make enough plays in the end to seal the deal,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.

Senior Skylar Shanahan finished with her 13th double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman Maddie Thomas also had a big game finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.