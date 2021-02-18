Wildcat teams play host to Eagles

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs boys and girls basketball teams played at home against College View Academy on Feb. 9.
For the girls it was their final regular season game of the season and it resulted in a thrilling 41-38 win.
The home team got off to a slow start and the Eagles were able to lead 15-5 after one quarter and 18-17 at the half.
College View maintained their lead throughout the third quarter and took a 36-31 lead into the final quarter.
The Wildcats rallied and outscored CV 10-2 over the final eight minutes to pull out the victory.
“Our girls were able to close out the regular season with a hard fought win. It was a back and forth game and we were fortunate to make enough plays in the end to seal the deal,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.
Senior Skylar Shanahan finished with her 13th double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman Maddie Thomas also had a big game finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
“Skylar and Maddie put the team on their shoulders tonight and pushed us over the top. Those two took over the game down the stretch defensively which led to easy baskets in transition,” added Dunker.
The win improved the Wildcat record to 8-13 on the season.
The boys game was another close contest and wasn’t decided until the final minutes.
The Wildcats came out on the short end of a 33-30 setback.
The Wildcats led 23-20 going into the fourth quarter, but missed shots in the paint in the fourth quarter allowed the Eagles to pull out the three-point win.
“We played well enough defensively to win the game. But we struggled from the field, converting on just 22 percent of our shots and 5-of-17 at the rim. You can’t miss that many close range shots and win a game like this. We had chance after chance to put it away, but couldn’t find a way to finish the game,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Jeremy Larson.
Sophomore Mo von Keitz scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Wildcats.
Junior Zephan Kluthe added six points and led the team with nine rebounds.
Junior Simone Tucci added five points and two steals.
The loss dropped the Wildcat record to 2-16.
Cedar Bluffs will finish up the regular season with a contest against Winside on the road on Feb. 19.