OMAHA – A solid finish with 23 medals helped the Cedar Bluffs girls track and field team win the Nebraska Frontier Conference Indoor Meet at College of Saint Mary on March 23. Between both the boys and girls teams there were 39 personal best for the Wildcats.

“Thursday (March 23) the Cedar Bluffs girls track team finished as the Nebraska Frontier Conference Indoor Champions,” Cedar Bluffs Girls Track Head Coach Cody Dunlap said. “The girls brought home a total of 23, first through sixth place medals.”

Leading the charge for the Wildcats at the invite was Addy Sweeney, who took first place in the long jump with a mark of 16-02.50. She was also second in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 10.39.

Sweeney also helped the 4x400 team with Maddie Thomas, Kaylee Adams and Alison Reade earn gold by clocking a 4:35.14 and was on the 4x800 team with Reade, Ali Bartholomaus and Adams who took silver with an 11:08.06.

Winning the high jump for Cedar Bluffs was Bartholomaus, who cleared 4-07. Right behind Bartholomaus in a tie for second place were Addison Newill and Adams, who jumped 4-04.

Coming home with two third place finishes in the triple jump and the 4x200 meter relay was Macey Bubbert. She ended up jumping 28-08 in the triple jump and ran a 2:03.25 along with Hannah Cozad, Maddie Thomas and Newill in the relay.

Earlier in the week, the Wildcats competed at the Merrick County Invite at Central City that featured over 10 teams. Cedar Bluffs finished with a total of eight medalists at the invite.

“At Central City, the girls and boys competed hard bringing home a total of 12, first through sixth place medals,” Dunlap said.

Finishing with four individual medals from the meet was Sweeney. The top finish for the sophomore came in the 100 meter hurdles where she won with a time of 17.30. She also took second in the 300 meter hurdles by posting a 51.78.

In the long jump and the 400 meter dash, Sweeney came in third and fourth place, respectively, by jumping 16-02.75 and then running a 1:06.43. Second through fourth placesin the 400 meter dash were separated by less than 40 tenths of a second.

The 4x100 meter relay team of Hannah Cozad, Newill, Maddie Thomas and Bubbert took second overall by clocking a 4:44.65. The same team with a swap of Cozad for Adams came in fourth in the 4x400 meter relay by posting a 4:44.65.

Picking up the last two medals for the Wildcats girls were Bartholomaus and Bubbert. Taking fifth place by clearing 4-06 in the high jump was Bartholomaus and Bubbert was sixth with a time of 14.56 in the 100 meter dash.

Cedar Bluffs competed at the Yutan Relay Invite on March 28.

The rest of the medalists from the Nebraska Frontier Invite are listed below.

Nebraska Frontier Indoor Invite

60 Meter Dash: 2. Macey Bubbert, 8.77; 6. Hannah Cozad, 8.83.

200 Meter Dash: 5. Macey Bubbert, 30.18.

400 Meter Dash: 6. Maddie Thomas, 1:09.37.

800 Meter Dash: 4. Allison Reade, 2:48.32; 5. Kaylee Adams, 2:50.04.

1,600 Meter Run: 4. Ali Barholomaus, 6:46.54.

3,200 Meter Run: 6. Shelby Samek, 17:07.14.

Shot Put: 5. Maddie Thomas, 25-11.25.

Long Jump: 5. Hannah Cozad, 14-00.

Triple Jump: 5. Allison Reade, 27-03.