WIC clinic will not be held in Wahoo in November
WAHOO – Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will not be holding the Wahoo WIC Clinic at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in November.

The clinic was scheduled to be held on Monday, Nov. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WIC office will be doing appointments over the phone. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC Program please call 402-727-0608.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. WIC is an equal opportunity program.

