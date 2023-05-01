WAVERLY — Waverly’s public works department workers could very well be the crew most familiar with the city’s nooks and crannies. And as the 20-year leader of the department, Tracey Whyman knows the town like the back of his hand.

At a sparsely attended April 25 Waverly City Council meeting, Whyman was recognized by the council and Mayor Bill Gerdes for 20 years as the city’s public works director.

“I wish this place was packed, because people don’t know what you do or everything that goes on in public works,” Gerdes said.

Gerdes presented Whyman with a plaque that read: “Presented to Tracey Whyman in appreciation of your hard work, dedication and loyalty. You have been a valuable asset to the City of Waverly, and we thank you.”

Whyman’s department handles everything from fixing busted water mains and replacing water meters to street cleaning and snow removal. He first worked for the city in 1989 and held several other jobs between then and 2003, when he was asked to take over as public works director.

Council Member David Jespersen asked Whyman how different Waverly was when he first took the job. Whyman recalled that at that point, Anderson North Park did not exist and there was very little development north of downtown Waverly. The Riley addition on Waverly’s south edge had not taken shape yet either.

“That was a cornfield,” Whyman said. “So a lot has changed since just 2003 in 20 years. It’s really grown.”

He estimated that the city had invested between $25 million and $30 million in his tenure on street, water and wastewater projects.

“Twenty years goes quick. It doesn’t seem that long ago,” Whyman said. “We’ve done a lot when we look back at it.”

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher thanked Whyman for his service to Waverly.

“Thank you for taking care of our community every day,” Fisher said.

Well No. 7 resumes progress

In other city news, the council approved an amendment to a $5,000 contract with engineering firm Olsson to design plans to replace the city’s well No. 7. The well, which was located near 127th Street and Alvo Road, had been out of service since 2021 because the wellhead had decomposed to the point that it was supplying insufficient water to the city.

The city had been working with Olsson since last year to develop a rehabilitation plan for the well. A final design was submitted for state approval in early February, one day before a pipe elbow broke inside the existing, water-tight well house, which filled up and eventually collapsed under the pressure.

Gerdes said in February that the city’s insurance would cover the replacement of the well house, which is likely to be relocated from the 127th Street and Alvo Road site because that site lies within Lancaster County’s East Beltway corridor protection area.

Fisher said some of Olsson’s plans for the well will be applicable at a new site.

“So we aren’t completely starting at square one, but we are going back,” she said.

Golf carts permitted for street travel only

Fisher said at the April 25 meeting that Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies had reported several incidents of Waverly residents driving golf carts through trails in Waverly’s parks, namely Wayne Park. Fisher reviewed the city’s ordinance governing ATV’s, UTV’s and golf carts, saying such vehicles are not allowed on city trails.

Smetter Custom Homes closes on east Waverly property

According to the Lancaster County Assessor’s Office, Smetter Custom Homes closed on April 11 on a tract of land on Waverly’s east side that had previously been owned by Roca Land & Cattle Company. Smetter had announced plans last summer to develop 140 acres of land east of 148th Street into 511 homes over five phases and seven to 10 years. The land Smetter purchased encompasses a different swath than had initially been proposed (which was generally bounded by 148th Street, Bluff Road to the south, U.S. 6 on the north and a small creek on the east). It’s not clear at this time if plans have changed or if additional land will be purchased incrementally.