WHS student thrives in years gone by

This all stems from Tanner’s love for learning. His interest in older television shows and movies aids him in his determination to learn more about the past and culture which has resulted in many of his talents.

His love for learning also surfaces at school. Tanner said his favorite class is math and described himself as a teacher’s pet and someone that likes to follow the rules. Along with this characteristic, he enjoys getting to know his teachers because it “strengthens a relationship between a teacher and student,” he said.

“If you’re respectful to them and you learn a little bit about them, then they’ll be more respectful to you,” he added.

Tanner will be a junior during the 2021-2022 school year and said he’s not entirely sure what he wants to do after high school because he’d like to find something that can encompass all of his interests.

One career path that has stood out to him since he was little is teaching. Tanner said he would line up all the stuffed animals he and his father had won in claw machines and pretend to teach them with a whiteboard he had on his wall.

“I always thought about being a teacher,” he said. “I don’t know why, I was drawn to it.”