White’s project awarded  National Top Proficiency

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central High School FFA chapter announced that Isaac White’s Small Animal Production and Care Proficiency project was awarded a gold medal and top 9 rating last week at the National FFA Convention.

His Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) is raising registered American Fuzzy Lops, Mini Satins, Holland Lops, and Jersey Woolie rabbits. White graduated from Raymond Central in 2020 and was the Central FFA Chapter president. He received his FFA State Degree this past year and now is attending Iowa State University, majoring in animal science.