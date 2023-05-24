WAVERLY — Waverly’s fire department has never provided its own advanced life support service — and that won’t change in the immediate future. But a change is coming to the way Waverly contracts those services when they’re needed.

As of the start of May, the City of Waverly — which funds and oversees Waverly Fire and Rescue — has signed into an agreement with Southeast Rural Fire District in which the latter will provide advanced life support (ALS) services to Waverly residents. The Waverly Rural Fire District is also a signatory in the contract, meaning the citizens it covers will receive ALS services too.

ALS services are required in emergency situations that extend beyond the purview of basic life support, often in response to cardiac emergencies or medical situations like strokes. WFR currently has no volunteers who are authorized to perform ALS services, but Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Mueller is in the process of earning his certification.

Southeast has provided ALS services to Waverly since last fall. But before that, services came from Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Waverly previously had a contract with LFR to supply ALS services, in which LFR would send service to Waverly if WFR requested it. LFR would then charge a fee that would ultimately be billed to the recipient of the services or their insurance provider.

But last July, LFR proposed a change to its contract with WFR that would require WFR’s EMT’s to actually be on location of a call before asking LFR for ALS service. It would also raise the cost paid to LFR per response to $581.50, up from $553.81 the year before.

“‘LFR said ‘no, we’re not going to do this anymore,’” said WFR Chief Jared Rains “They said ‘We’re going to change how we do things and put it back on all the departments to kind of step up their game a little bit and cover their calls.’”

Waverly officials initially objected to that proposal, saying that the time added for LFR’s services to arrive on site could be the difference between life and death.

The Waverly City Council did approve the new contract, but Rains said WFR began relying more heavily on Southeast for the department’s ALS needs. But until now, there was no contract specifying terms between WFR and Southeast, and Southeast had not been receiving compensation for their services.

At the May 9 city council meeting, the council approved a contract that spells out the relationship WFR has with Southeast regarding ALS service. Southeast will now receive $250 for their ALS services per call.

“Right now, they’ve been coming out on these calls, and they haven’t been getting anything,” Rains said. “We don’t lose anything out of this. We get the benefit of having ALS, and they get reimbursement or compensation that goes back toward rig maintenance, stocking of supplies, drugs, that kind of thing.”

A key difference between the contract with Southeast and the contract with LFR is that Southeast will not charge a fee for calls when it arrives on scene but does not provide ALS services. LFR had charged its standard rate regardless of whether ALS services were performed or not.

Rains described the agreement with Southeast as a “win-win,” because Waverly residents receive ALS service at a lower cost, and Southeast responders get to “brush up” on their ALS skills. He said as LFR’s boundaries have expanded, Southeast’s have shrunk along with the number of calls they’ve received.

For now, WFR will continue to rely on Southeast for its ALS service, but Rains said he hopes WFR will be self-sufficient soon. He said WFR is in the process of receiving its departmental accreditation to provide ALS service, though the service would still have to be performed by an ALS-licensed responder. The department’s accreditation also requires approval from the state and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Once the department receives its accreditation, then it can recruit paramedics and EMT’s who have ALS certifications.

“It’s a bit of a long process to get that done, but we’re making our way through and we’re probably three-quarters of the way there,” Rains said. “I hope to have it sometime this year where we’ll be able to say that we are an ALS service now.”