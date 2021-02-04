WFD sign brings chuckles, recruits

Hummel said that the recruitment phrase and other phrases on the sign are a way for the department to stay visible within the community.

“Realizing that recruiting can’t be just when they need people,” Hummel said. “You got to be recruiting all the time.”

Mueller plans to change it soon with Valentine’s Day and National Heart Month coming up in February. He said normally he doesn’t have anything written down or planned for each month’s phrase, but for February he does have something planned.

Mueller said it can be tedious to change the sign because it’s not electronic and it has very limited space. They also have run out of letters in the past.

Despite the meticulous nature of adding a new saying to the marquee, Rains said changing out phrases on the marquee is just about having fun and showing Waverly that the department isn’t always so serious.

“Sometimes we do it just to kind of be funny and put a little to know that there’s actually people there,” Rains said. “We’re here. We’re doing things. We like to have fun. It’s a serious job but it’s nice to have that light-hearted side of it also.”