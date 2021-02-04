WFD sign brings chuckles, recruits

WAVERLY – It all started with a joke about keeping your fingers safe during the Fourth of July a few years back.
Now, each month, Waverly Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Ryan Mueller tries his hand at a new phrase to put on the marquee sign sitting along Highway 6 in front of the department.
“I try to at least get something different each month and try to have a little bit of humor,” Mueller said. “We normally have a message regarding safety around holidays and bad weather pattern reminders.”
Mueller’s most recent creation states “Statistically 2021 > 2020, right?” which is something that made Fire Chief Jared Rains laugh.
“I think everybody hopes that 2021 is going to be greater than 2020 was and we can move on,” Rains said. “I chuckle every time I see it.”
Mueller isn’t the only firefighter to come up with funny phrases either. Mueller said firefighter Aaron Hummels generated a phrase to help with recruitment back in September which said “Look here -> We need you.”
Rains said with the help of this sign and the banner the department had up during the recruitment push, the department gained eight new volunteers.
Hummel said that the recruitment phrase and other phrases on the sign are a way for the department to stay visible within the community.
“Realizing that recruiting can’t be just when they need people,” Hummel said. “You got to be recruiting all the time.”
Mueller plans to change it soon with Valentine’s Day and National Heart Month coming up in February. He said normally he doesn’t have anything written down or planned for each month’s phrase, but for February he does have something planned.
Mueller said it can be tedious to change the sign because it’s not electronic and it has very limited space. They also have run out of letters in the past.
Despite the meticulous nature of adding a new saying to the marquee, Rains said changing out phrases on the marquee is just about having fun and showing Waverly that the department isn’t always so serious.
“Sometimes we do it just to kind of be funny and put a little to know that there’s actually people there,” Rains said. “We’re here. We’re doing things. We like to have fun. It’s a serious job but it’s nice to have that light-hearted side of it also.”