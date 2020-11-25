Weston man dies after falling in water

WESTON – An 81-year-old man died after falling in a small water feature at his rural Weston home Thursday night.

Eugene “Gene” Kros was found near a small landscape pond by his wife, Millie Kros, who called 911 at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Kros was taken to Saunders Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the cause of death is unknown at this time. He said he was not sure if it was a medical situation or drowning that caused the death. The water feature was about two feet deep, he added, and Kros was found in the water.

There is no investigation into the incident, Stukenholtz said, and the county did not order an autopsy. Fire and rescue departments from Wahoo and Weston responded to the call.