Wesely elected to NCGA Corn Board

NEW ORLEANS – This week, farmers from across the country attended the National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) biannual Corn Congress held in New Orleans. During this event, Nebraska corn farmers Deb Gangwish and Dan Wesely were elected to NCGA’s Corn Board. Gangwish is from Shelton and Wesely is from Morse Bluff.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as an NCGA Corn Board member,” said Wesely. “NCGA has cultivated a high level of trust and respect throughout the nation, and I look forward to helping advance the organization. I’m also looking forward to representing my fellow Nebraska farmers on key issues such as ethanol, sustainability and trade.”

Wesely and his wife farm both corn and soybeans in eastern Nebraska. He has a variety of leadership experience at the local, state and national levels. He has served as president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA). He has been an active member of five different action teams within NCGA, currently serving the Production Technology Access action team.

While this will be Wesely’s first term serving on NCGA’s Corn Board, this latest election leads to a second term for Gangwish who was first elected to the board in July 2018.

“The corn industry changes so quickly, and our industry needs leaders who can adapt quickly and work collaboratively to address important issues,” said Gangwish. “I feel very fortunate and grateful to have served U.S. corn farmers over these last three years, and I look forward to another term to continue the positive work coming out of NCGA.”