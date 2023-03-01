WAVERLY — Earlier this month, a well house south of Waverly collapsed after a valve burst and filled the building with water.

On Feb. 4, the Lancaster County deputies responded to a call about a building spilling water near 127th Street and Alvo Road. Waverly public works staff arrived at the scene to find the city’s Well No. 7 well house filling with water.

The building was built of water-tight cement blocks without rebar, and the water filled to about five feet high, according to Waverly Public Works Director Tracey Whyman, before the building’s east wall gave out. The roof caved in next.

Workers struggled for hours to find a way to shut off the water supply to the building, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said at the Feb. 14 Waverly City Council meeting.

“All of the valves to turn it off are buried under dirt, and it was dark outside,” she said.

Fisher said the well had been out of service since 2021 because the wellhead had decomposed to the point that it was supplying insufficient water to the city. The well itself was turned off, Fisher said, but a water service line to the building had not been closed. A pipe elbow broke on Feb. 4, and water gushed from the service line.

The unfortunate part, Fisher said, was that the city had been working with engineering firm Olsson to rehabilitate the well, and they had submitted a final design for approval to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services the day before the incident.

The location of the well lies within Lancaster County’s corridor protection area for the future East Beltway, meaning the city will likely find a new location for Well No. 7. Mayor Bill Gerdes said the city’s insurance will cover the replacement of the building regardless of where it is located. Fisher said some of Olsson’s plans for the well will be applicable at a new site.

“So we aren’t completely starting at square one, but we are going back,” she said.

The materials of the wellhouse still remain at the fenced-in site on Alvo Road.