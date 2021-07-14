Weekend storm leaves damaged trees, houses and vehicles in path

WAHOO – The chain saws, trailers and rakes were out in force last weekend at Wahoo and other parts of Saunders County cleaned up after storms.
For one Wahoo family, the storm nearly canceled plans to celebrate their toddler’s birthday. During Friday night’s severe thunderstorm, large limbs fell during in the front yard of Justin and Lauren Patterson, who live on 10th Street.
The storm woke Lauren Patterson, who then worried whether they would be able to host a birthday brunch for their two-year-old, Chelsea. Luckily, the limbs missed their house, vehicles and anything else vital. And most importantly, the party went on as planned.
“We told (our family) to take tree branches as party favors,” Lauren Patterson joked.
The National Weather Service reported winds reached 74 miles per hour in Wahoo, one of the highest readings in the area. Eppley Airport in Omaha reported 95 mph readings.
Neighbors on Walnut Street worked together to help each other clear their yards, sidewalks and street of tree limbs, leaves and debris on Saturday morning. Margo Koranda watched as her husband, Leonard, along with neighbors Cory and Megan Kumpula and Wahoo resident Kyle Arp gathered tree limbs big and small to be carried in a trailer to the former city dump, where organic material like trees and leaves are allowed.
City Utilities Manager Ryan Hurst said about 10 outages occurred when the storm came through Wahoo.
“About 100 customers were impacted in Wahoo and Weston,” he said.
In less than an hour, power was restored to all but one block of homes. The final area, which included about 20 customers, was back online in about six hours, Hurst added.
City utility crews were out in force right after the storm subsided.
“They worked all through the night and into Saturday for quite a while to get everyone back on,” Hurst said.
The majority of the damage to power lines was the result of downed tree limbs, Hurst said, as they fell on service or primary lines.
The storm did not cause any issues with the city’s wastewater or water systems.
The storm caused widespread outages in the area serviced by OPPD, which includes parts of Saunders County. Power was out to only a few hundred residents in the county, including the Ithaca area, according to Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller.
Perhaps because they knew local utility crews would be busy working to restore power to their own customers, OPPD did not issue a mutual aid request to Wahoo, Hurst said. Most outside crews came from states that did not have storm damage, he added.
Severe weather returned to the area briefly on Saturday, when a quick-moving storm system raced through the county. Miller said a small funnel cloud came through Mead and took down the garage at his son Adam’s home on Saturday afternoon.
Miller said the funnel created a path about 15 feet wide that extended 30 yards into a corn field. Video footage from the family’s doorbell surveillance system showed the storm moving through.
As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service had not confirmed that there was a funnel cloud in Mead, Terry Miller said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.