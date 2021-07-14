Weekend storm leaves damaged trees, houses and vehicles in path

City Utilities Manager Ryan Hurst said about 10 outages occurred when the storm came through Wahoo.

“About 100 customers were impacted in Wahoo and Weston,” he said.

In less than an hour, power was restored to all but one block of homes. The final area, which included about 20 customers, was back online in about six hours, Hurst added.

City utility crews were out in force right after the storm subsided.

“They worked all through the night and into Saturday for quite a while to get everyone back on,” Hurst said.

The majority of the damage to power lines was the result of downed tree limbs, Hurst said, as they fell on service or primary lines.

The storm did not cause any issues with the city’s wastewater or water systems.

The storm caused widespread outages in the area serviced by OPPD, which includes parts of Saunders County. Power was out to only a few hundred residents in the county, including the Ithaca area, according to Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller.