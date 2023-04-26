COLUMBUS – The Bishop Neumann boys golf team battled the elements as they took home a ninth place finish with 407 points at the Columbus Scotus Invite at Quail Run Golf Course on April 18.

Cold and rainy conditions are what the golfers had to deal with through the first nine holes at Quail Run on Thursday. The temperature and rain disappeared on the back nine, which made the playing experience better, but still not great.

Despite the tough conditions, Steven Sladky put out another solid performance by taking third place with a score of 79. On the front nine he shot a 38 and then carded a 41 on the back nine.

“It was another real solid round from Steven,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said. “He lost by a shot to finish in third to a couple of Class B players. Bowdie Fox from GICC was a shot back from Steven and Bowdie finished fifth at state last year.”

Coming in second for the Cavaliers was Aaron Spicka. The junior finished the day with an even 100 for 18 holes.

“Great to see Aaron Spicka coming around,” Sullivan said. “I’ve challenged the bottom four to break 100 at an invite before the year is out and he missed by a whisker.”

Taking third for Neumann with a 110 was Camdin McGuigan and Ryley Mayrberry shot a 118. Three strokes behind Mayberry carding a 121 was Turner Ahrens.

Tying with a score of 78 atop the leaderboard were Zach Kock and Nick Fleming. Grand Island Central Catholic won the meet with a team score of 331 and York took second with a 333.

Next up for the Cavaliers is the Oakland-Craig Invite at 9 a.m. at the Oakland Country Club on April 29.