WAVERLY — For years, the concession stand at Wayne Park Field 1 was like a mean joke, that visitors in town for ball games would approach in hopes of buying a tray of nachos or a hot dog. Waverly residents already knew the punchline: the concession stand would be closed.

“I have kids who all have played ball, and there’s nothing worse than going to a field that has nothing when you have busted your butt to get there,” said Heather Chloupek, a Waverly parent who within the last year has become queen of the city’s concession stands.

Last summer, Chloupek led a team of teenagers — some of whom were her kids — to keep the Lawson Park concession stand staffed. In the past, it was a night-to-night gamble to see whether the concession stand would be open.

Chloupek sought to change that, and she vowed to donate all of the stand’s profits back to the ballpark. New helmet and bat boxes were added to dugouts at the end of the season.

City officials earlier this year agreed to let her do the same thing with the Wayne Park concession stand, which she said has only opened up on occasion in the past six years — most often for Waverly Riptide’s Riptide Rumble tournament or for vandals who had made a habit of breaking in and trashing the place. The break-ins were part of the reason the stand was inoperative for so long, Chloupek said.

When she got the keys about a month ago, the interior looked about how one might imagine a lonely building that had sat empty for years would.

“It was filthy,” she said.

She enlisted a few friends to help scrub the caked dirt off of the countertops and out of the cabinets.

“That first night of cleaning, I bet they screamed 5,000 times because there were huge spiders,” she said.

But they got it tidied, and Chloupek bought a new popcorn machine, a hot dog roller, acquired a donated fridge and hung fresh $15 wallpaper.

“Best $15 ever,” she said. “And then we put the lights on, and that’s what makes it look so cute at night.”

By the end of the summer, Chloupek hopes to be able to pay for new helmet and bat boxes for the Wayne Park fields. Like at Lawson Park, each purchase will effectively be a donation to Waverly Parks and Recreation.

It’s a serious time commitment, and Chloupek knows she could be doing other things with her evenings. But she hopes other people in Waverly take her cue that seemingly small services to the city can start to add up.

“It can be stressful, but I really do like it,” she said. “I hope this inspires other people to do things that are good for our community.”

Chloupek has plans of eventually cleaning up the crow’s nest, too, and reconnecting a remote to the scoreboard. But for now, she’s got a nightly gig of keeping the gears turning on the ground level and over at Lawson Park. Thankfully, she has nearly 30 teenagers who are eager to help out. It’s easy work for them, she says.

Plus, they get to see their friends at the ballfield on summer nights — hanging out in the concession stand, looking out over America’s pastime.

“At Lawson, you can’t see the fields from the concession stand,” she said. “I love it here. I think it’s nostalgic. We’re just excited to have it open again.”