Waverlyfest to take over town for Fourth of July weekend

WAVERLY – Tracy Hernandez lived in Lincoln for many years before she moved to Waverly five years ago.

“And I just fell in love with it,” she said.

The Waverly Chamber of Commerce secretary attributes her affinity for the city to its feeling of community that she struggled to find in Lincoln. There was no event in Lincoln similar to Waverlyfest, which takes place this weekend on Saturday and Monday, July 4, with nearly a dozen events spread across its two days.

“I never went to an event in Lincoln that felt so much like you're just hanging out with 3,000 of your closest friends,” she said.

Events begin on Saturday evening with the street dance, sponsored by the Waverly Community Foundation. It takes place in the Waverly Plaza, with music performed by Nebraska band Kimball Street. Doors to the event open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m.

Waverlyfest takes Sunday off, but it goes into overdrive on the Fourth of July, kicking things off at 7 a.m. with the Kiwanis Pancake Feed at Waverly VFW Post 9875. The Kiwanis Kids Parade heads out soon after, leaving at 8:30 a.m. from the Azria Health Care Center at 11041 N. 137th St.

Then comes Hernandez’s favorite event – the Waverly Community Chamber of Commerce Parade at 11 a.m. Hernandez said she loves watching the kids show off their candy earnings to their parents, and she’s always impressed with how much detail went into preparing the floats. She remembers the year when the parade’s theme was “Christmas in July” and a station wagon was decorated to resemble Clark Griswold’s Ford Taurus Wagon from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“People go to a lot of work to make sure people have a good time, and it's just fun,” Hernandez said. “It's so worth it.”

The parade’s theme is “Having a Blast in Waverly,” which City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, who also acts as parade organizer, said is a nod to the Fourth of July fireworks, as well as a motto of relief after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After all the stuff that we’ve been through the last several years, I think it’s time to have a blast,” Fisher said.

Three lunch options follow the parade at 12:30 p.m., each one at a Waverly church. Bethlehem Covenant Church will serve pulled pork sandwiches, chips and drinks. First United Methodist Church will have ice cream and hot dogs. And Peace Lutheran will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream.

“All three churches are having some pretty amazing food and ice cream, so people are going to want to hit those up for sure,” Hernandez said.

At 1 p.m. is the Horizon Bank Money Dive at the Waverly Swimming Pool, in which children are challenged to dive to the bottom of the pool to search for coins. The pool will be open to the public for free swimming after the Money Dive.

Waverlyfest will be capped off later that night at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display sponsored by the Waverly Community Chamber of Commerce.

Hernandez credits the churches, the Waverly Area Kiwanis, the Waverly Community Foundation the Chamber and Horizon Bank for coming together to make Waverlyfest possible.

“If we didn’t have all these great businesses and all these organizations chipping in and doing their piece, we wouldn’t have the big celebration we have,” Hernandez said.

All of the events together create what Hernandez says is an important showing of Waverly’s sense of community.

“I want us to be connected, I want us to live life together, I want us to have fun together and help each other, and I want us to be a real community,” Hernandez said. “I just think all of these different activities are a step toward that.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.