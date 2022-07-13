Waverlyfest pancake feed raises $1,500 for Ukrainian and Afghan resettlement

WAVERLY – When people attended the annual Kiwanis Pancake Feed on Independence Day as part of Waverlyfest, they gave a free-will donation if they felt compelled.

That money totaled nearly $1,500, and last week it was passed on to its beneficiary: the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s Lincoln Resettlement Fund for Afghan and Ukrainian families.

According to the local United Way’s website, the fund was started in early June with the goal of raising $400,000 to help accommodate a rise of emigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan into Lincoln. As of last week, just shy of $300,000 had been raised.

“With little time to prepare for such a significant influx, our current infrastructure has been strained and families are in need of additional supports,” the site says.

Representatives from Waverly Area Kiwanis, Waverly VFW Post 9875 and the Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church of Waverly gathered at the VFW on Wednesday morning to officially hand off the funds totaling $1,457.55.

Jim Schiefelbein of the United Way said the money will go into the resettlement fund and will then be dispersed to several other recipients, which could include groups like Lutheran Family Services or the Food Bank of Lincoln. Organizations submit grant applications to the United Way, which then passes the money along.

“They’re overwhelmed,” Schiefelbein said. “They just don’t have the funds, they don’t have the ability to serve hundreds of people that are coming in for housing.”

He said recent months have seen hundreds of families coming to Lincoln from Afghanistan and Ukraine, which has made it difficult for local agencies to help the families with childcare, transportation and case management.

“That’s why we’re raising this $400,000, to be able to give these grants to these agencies to give them money to help support them,” Schiefelbein said. “We’re not going to hang onto it long. We just pass it through, and the (agencies) get it, and it’ll be put to good use.”

Cal Weeks of Waverly Area Kiwanis said attendance at the annual pancake feed was higher this year than it's ever been, and the money raised was the most they had ever collected at the event. He credited its success partially to its move to the VFW building in recent years, but he said he also thought people were eager to donate to what they thought was a worthy cause.

“I saw several hundred people at the pancake feed that I had never seen before,” Weeks said. “I think the cause had a lot to do with that.”

Bill Montague, a member of the VFW and the Kiwanis club, said it was helpful to the cause that the three local organizations were able to join forces to make the fundraiser happen. The resettlement fund is well-aligned with Kiwanis International’s principal mission, he said.

“Our biggest thing is helping out the children of the world, and there’s a lot of children involved in this,” he said. “Small towns, they all jump in for a good cause. That’s what small towns are all about.”

Donations can be made to the Lincoln Resettlement Fund at unitedwaylincoln.org, or by texting “Resettle” to 41444.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.