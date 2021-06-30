Waverlyfest celebrates Independence Day

WAVERLY – In 2018, Peggy Brown was volunteering at the annual Waverlyfest parade on the Fourth of July as she normally did.
In 2019, the Waverly native was able to sit, relax and enjoy the parade from a curb along the parade route for the first time which she described as weird. And in 2020, Brown was sitting at home with everyone else waiting out a pandemic.
This year, Brown will be front and center leading the parade in the 1934 Ford Model BB Waverly Fire and Rescue fire engine being driven by Aaron Hummel with tears in her eyes and her father, Russell Brown’s spirit riding along with her.
Learning she had been selected for the grand marshal position, Brown actually hoped they would find someone else. She said she gave them a couple weeks to find a different grand marshal regardless of all that she’s done for the community including countless years as a member at Camp Creek, a reporter at The Waverly News and a secretary to pretty much every organization in town.
That’s because Brown would rather be doing dishes.
That’s how she was raised. Because her parents, who also contributed a lot to the town including the 28 years her father spent as president on the rural fire board and the time her mother Grace Brown devoted to church and school activities, were the same way. They just wanted to do the dishes. They didn’t need the recognition.
“We don’t do things for praise, we don’t do things for money, we do not do things for credit,” Brown said. “We do things because we believe in it. We do it for ourselves, but also for the community.”
Riding in the 1934 fire engine is special because of Brown’s family history with the Waverly Fire and Rescue department. The 1934 Ford operated until 1953, Brown said, a few years before her father joined the rural fire board. For more information on the fire truck, check out The Waverly News story also in the July 1 edition.
City Administrator and Waverly Chamber of Commerce Board Member Stephanie Fisher said Brown was selected because the parade theme is Celebrating 150 Years of Waverly.
“She’s just a great historian of our community,” Fisher said.
The chamber thought Brown, being a former Waverly News reporter, a Daughter of American Revolution member and general Waverly historian, would be great for grand marshal despite her opposition to the idea.
“I am honored, I am overwhelmed. It’s not necessary though,” Brown said.
Prior to the parade, the Kiwanis club, with help from the First United Methodist Church of Waverly, will be hosting a pancake feed at VFW Post 9875 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. along with the Kiwanis Kids Parade which will start at Azria Health Waverly at 8:30 a.m.
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bethlehem Covenant Church will have an outdoor ceremony followed by pulled pork sandwiches. Peace Lutheran Church will be offering a family picnic where those interested bring their own food from noon to 1 p.m. in preparation for the parade at 1 p.m.
Following the parade, Peace Lutheran is also hosting an ice cream social from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m. Horizon Bank will have a money dive at Waverly Pool in Wayne Park with a free swim following the event starting at 5 p.m.
To cap the night, community members are invited to a fireworks show at Lawson Park starting at 10 p.m. Fisher estimates Waverly will see a normal Fourth of July weekend in lieu of last year’s pandemic-related cancellations.
“Just being able to gather and do our events as normal,” Fisher said. “It’s just a good time to spend time with families and your friends and your neighbors.”
