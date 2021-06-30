Waverlyfest celebrates Independence Day

WAVERLY – In 2018, Peggy Brown was volunteering at the annual Waverlyfest parade on the Fourth of July as she normally did.

In 2019, the Waverly native was able to sit, relax and enjoy the parade from a curb along the parade route for the first time which she described as weird. And in 2020, Brown was sitting at home with everyone else waiting out a pandemic.

This year, Brown will be front and center leading the parade in the 1934 Ford Model BB Waverly Fire and Rescue fire engine being driven by Aaron Hummel with tears in her eyes and her father, Russell Brown’s spirit riding along with her.

Learning she had been selected for the grand marshal position, Brown actually hoped they would find someone else. She said she gave them a couple weeks to find a different grand marshal regardless of all that she’s done for the community including countless years as a member at Camp Creek, a reporter at The Waverly News and a secretary to pretty much every organization in town.

That’s because Brown would rather be doing dishes.