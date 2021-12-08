 Skip to main content
Zwiener ready to serve on village board
Zwiener ready to serve on village board

VALPARAISO – Near dusk on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Kim Zwiener was at the Valparaiso Senior Center running a bingo game as part of the larger Christmas in the Valley of Paradise event held in and around the village’s town square.

The weather outside was crisp, but not too cold that a jacket or a bowl of chili from the Valparaiso Fire Department couldn’t offer warmth. Families lined up across the street to take rides in a horse-drawn carriage. Down the street, Santa met with children ready to share their Christmas lists.

Zwiener said the bingo game was sparsely attended, but she was mostly pleased that the whole event was a success. Such events help create a community feel that drew her and her husband to Valparaiso 22 years ago.

“I think we’re pretty vibrant for a small Nebraska town,” she said.

She hopes to keep it that way. As of October, Zwiener is serving Valparaiso as the newest member of its village board.

Zwiener said she’s become more politically involved in the past few years, particularly within her real estate profession, testifying for and against bills in front of the Nebraska Legislature and attending senator fundraisers.

“It was time to do the same in my personal life,” Zwiener said.

She had regularly attended village board meetings since summer 2020, and she said when a spot on the board was vacated in July, she was ready to step up for her community.

“I’m kind of a volunteer at heart,” she said. “I just got done being president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln, and when that was wrapping up, I was like, ‘What’s the next project?’ I just like to be involved.”

Zwiener and her husband Scott chose Valparaiso in 2002 for its proximity to Weston, where Zwiener taught elementary students, and Lincoln, where Scott worked.

“A house was available, it was a good location, and we just stayed there, and we’ve been there since,” she said.

As a board member, Zwiener said she is most concerned with positioning Valparaiso to succeed in a time when many small towns are losing population.

“Like any small town, we’re just looking to sustain into the future, so we have things to leave for our future,” she said.

That may not always mean big development projects or public recreation amenities – Zwiener said Valparaiso citizens have long hoped for a municipal swimming pool. Instead, it often means focusing on infrastructure, water systems and widening the tax base to increase revenue. She thinks her background in real estate can help her make policy decisions that are beneficial for the community.

Zwiener’s real estate experience dates back to 2006 when she left teaching to join Home Real Estate of Lincoln, which she said was a major personal jump for her career. But she quickly embraced her new trajectory, and still likes the industry for its fast pace and the chance to help people.

“If I would have known what I was getting into I probably would have been too frozen by fear to get into it, but I didn’t know any better,” she said. “I love that it is something different all the time, and it’s always moving.”

She hasn’t looked back.

In 2010, she launched Performance Real Estate with her business partner Jack Gregg, with three total realtors on staff. That number eventually peaked at 27, and the company at one point managed more than 325 rental units. Today, Zwiener is at the helm of Sellstate Empire Realty, the largest woman-owned real estate firm in Lincoln.

And her success as a business owner has afforded her opportunities to serve in leadership positions, as president of Realtors Association of Lincoln and now as a Valparaiso Village Board member.

“I think that I’ve been around enough board-of-directors type things that I bring a good attitude and a very diplomatic, hear-all-sides approach,” she said. “Listen, process, don’t react. I think I can bring a calm.”

Not that the board needs it, even after the recall of former board member Mike Blazek earlier this year. Zwiener said subsequent board meetings have felt like the “same routine,” with a focus on making Valparaiso an attractive place to live for its current citizens and those who join the community in the coming years.

“I think (the board) is really well-meaning, and we’re there to help the community members,” she said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

