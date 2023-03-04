ALVO – The 4H Western Feeders meeting was called to order at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Alvo Fire Barn.

The club discussed designing t-shirts in honor of its 70th anniversary. Club members were also reminded to register for the 4-H program and also for YQCA training if they plan on showing animals at fair.

The Diamond Clover program was discussed, and members were encouraged to participate in the program.

Club members brought Valentine’s cards or made cards during the meeting to be distributed at the VA hospital. The club is also collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House as one of their community service projects. If you have pop tabs to donate, please give them to a 4-H member or leader.

The meeting ended with some delicious snacks.

The 2023 officers are: Nora Erickson, president; Olivia Cupp-Whiteman, vice president; Emma Bitterman, secretary; Wesley Erickson, treasurer; Zachary Bitterman news reporter, and Calvin Erickson, sentinel.

If interested in joining 4-H, there is a new online enrollment form that needs to be completed. The YQCA training must be completed by June 15 for any member that will be showing livestock or animals at the County or State Fair. Summer camp registration is now open. Information can be found at 4h.unl.edu/camp.

The Cass County fair will be Aug. 9 to 12, in Weeping Water.